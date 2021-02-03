Allstate NI recognised as a Force for Good in 2020

Allstate NI in the North West capped off a challenging year for business by earning three prestigious industry gongs at the recent Contact Centre National Network NI awards.

An event that celebrates the excellence and commitment of the people and companies that make up the Northern Irish contact centre industry, Allstate NI was recognised with a range of individual and team awards for providing global support, overcoming challenges and being a force for good.

Largely based across the Derry/Londonderry and Strabane offices, the Allstate Technology Support Centre (ATSC) plays a key role in providing technical support to Allstate employees around the world. ATSC Learning and Development Lead Trainer Ronan Gilloway won the prestigious Trainer of the Year award, whilst Strabane-based Stephen Lomas won Contact Centre Manager of the Year.

Both leaders have benefited from the learning and development culture embedded in Allstate’s North West hubs. ATSC is receiving industry-wide acclaim for its commitment to developing local Strabane and Derry/Londonderry based talent, enabling them to lead and reach their full potential.

Welcoming the awards, Allstate NI Managing Director John Healy OBE said: “We are thrilled to see our Technology Support Centre receive these recognitions at the recent Contact Centre National Network NI awards. Our North West team is absolutely key to the successful operation of our global sites and rose to the occasion in what was a tough and unique year.”

The North West team also played a central role in Allstate taking home the Silver Award for Home Working Programme of the Year, which recognises resilience in adapting to coronavirus challenges.

At the outset of the pandemic, around 30% of ATSC employees had home working capabilities. In just five days, North West leadership ensured the entire ATSC workforce had the laptops, headsets and specialist equipment to provide technical support remotely. With the North West team alone handling around 1.5 million contacts per year, the strength and adaptability of its leadership are being duly acknowledged.

Allstate’s commitment to socially responsible policies and local communities also continued through the raising of funds to provide a state-of-the-art search drone for Strabane local Community Rescue Service, which will be used throughout Northern Ireland. The Community Rescue Service is a charitable search and rescue organisation operated by volunteers from across Northern Ireland. They provide all aspects of Lowland search and rescue, including ground, inland water, bike, boat and more.

Spearheaded by the Allstate NI Charities Committee, an Employee Fundraising Appeal was quickly established, raising £1,764 in a short amount of time. Reece McDaid, an ATSC divisional lead, also put forward a Funding for Good application and secured £1,500 to support the service. Since 2018, Allstate NI’s Force for Good has provided £73,896 to support community-focused projects across Northern Ireland.

Allstate NI Funding for Good Committee Lead Gerry Smyth said: “Through the individual fundraising efforts of our staff and our Force for Good application, we were thrilled to present this specialist equipment to aid search operations. Nobody knows who the next person needing rescue will be, and we hope that this drone can support the vital work search and rescue teams perform across Northern Ireland.”

These successes build on Allstate NI’s growing reputation as one of the best places to work in Northern Ireland.