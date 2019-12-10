Why is Edinburgh a hub for students in UK

Leaving for university in Edinburgh? We understand that leaving home behind to study abroad can be a daunting feeling and there must be numerous questions that will be popping in your head about starting your student life in a new city. But do not grow anxious because the capital city of Scotland is considered to be among one of the best and most popular cities in the world to be a student. Edinburgh is also listed as the second best city in the UK, behind London which topped the rankings. Last but not the least, according to the QS higher education data analysts Edinburgh is also the 16th best city in the world to be a student. With world-renowned universities, striking castles, delightful restaurants and lively bars and clubs, Edinburgh is undoubtedly an ideal city for any student. Till now, you must have already got a little idea about what this city holds for you. So, without further ado let’s take a quick dive into all the features that makes the scottish capital ideal for student living!

Universities and Colleges

Edinburgh is lauded worldwide for housing some of the most esteemed and prestigious universities known across the globe for their quality academics, exceptional teaching faculty, and the cutting-edge facilities that they offer to the students.

The University of Edinburgh

Currently housing around 37,000 students, the University of Edinburgh is the sixth oldest university in the English-speaking world. The University of Edinburgh has 5 main campuses located across the city of Edinburgh and is ranked 20th in the world by 2020 QS World University Rankings. It also holds the reputation for being ranked as the 6th best university in Europe by the U.S. News’ Best Global Universities Ranking and 7th best in Europe by the Times Higher Education Ranking.

Edinburgh Napier University

Edinburgh Napier University is a public research university based in Edinburgh, Scotland. It caters around 13,000 students from all around the globe and is rated five stars for teaching, internationalisation and employability by the QS Stars international university rankings. It is also

ranked in the top five percent of universities worldwide, according to the THE World University Rankings in 2016.

Heriot-Watt University

Founded in 1821, Heriot-Watt University is a public research university located in Edinburgh. Known for its strength in science and engineering, the university is home to around 11,000 students. Heriot-Watt was named International University of the Year by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018 and The Complete University Guide ranked Heriot-Watt at 35 in the UK, ahead of several Russell Group universities. It is also listed among the top 300 in the world by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Queen Margaret University

The Queen Margaret University is a public research university in Edinburgh which was founded in 1875. Currently housing around 6000 students from all over the world, the university has been presented with the Times Higher Education Leadership and Management Team Award. In 2010, it received gold at the Scottish Green Awards, and also won the e-Government National Award.

ACCOMMODATION

Student accommodation is probably the last thing the students should worry about as the scottish capital houses a range of premium, comfortable and budget-friendly housing options for the students. Edinburgh offers a wide variety of university halls of residences, student hostels and private halls of residences for the students to choose from. The average rent of accommodation in Edinburgh is £90 per week.

The University Halls of Residences or the on-campus accommodation are buildings that are built within the university to provide students with a safe, secure and comfortable housing options close to the campus.

On the other hand, the private halls of residences or the off-campus accommodation are the student accommodation that are designed keeping in mind the uber comfort of the students. The private student accommodation in Edinburgh comprises of luxurious yet affordable non-en-suite rooms, en-suite apartments, elegant studios and shared flats. These properties are built in all the significant areas of the city, including the areas which are close to almost all the universities in Edinburgh. Therefore, providing the students with an easy access to their respective universities. Also, these properties are fully furnished and incorporates all the modern facilities such as High Speed Broadband, On-site Laundry, Gym, a Games Room, Cinema Room, Bike Storage Spaces and much more. Thus, ensuring a lavish and entertaining student life. Furthermore, the rent of these accommodation is also inclusive of all the utility bills and this type of accommodation is ideal for students who want to make the best of their university life but have strict budget, since, the private student houses offers a wide range of student rooms in varying budgets.

RESTAURANTS

Edinburgh boasts an array of delightful restaurants and cafes particularly on George Street which are well-known to satisfy the hungry bellies of a large student crowd. Here are a few restaurants that have been widely popular among the students of Edinburgh for serving a wide variety of lip-smacking cuisines from all around the world.

Aizle

Located in Leonard’s Street in Edinburgh, Scotland, Aizle is an exceptional restaurant based on the concept of bistro, ideal for students who are seeking for a fine dining experience.

Timberyard

Located in 10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh, the Timberyard is a family-run business serving a wide combination of unusual ingredients that run from drinks to dessert, plus a hipster vibe.

83 Hanover Street

Located in 83 Hanover Street, this restaurant is the first project of Juan Castillo Castro serving a blend of variety of scottish produced with flavours of Chile. Most of the dishes that are served in this restaurant is based on his own mother’s recipe.

The Little Chartroom

Located in 30 Albert Pl, Edinburgh, The Little Chartroom is an exceptional and unique restaurant serving modern dishes using traditional Scottish flavours and cooking.

Locanda De Gusti

Located in 102 Dalry Rd, Edinburgh, Locanda De Gusti serves some delicious southern Italian style cuisines, with lots of excellent seafood. Also popular for its amazing ambience, the decor puts diners in mind of a bright, polite farmhouse kitchen.

POPULAR NIGHTCLUBS AND BARS

Feel like unwinding with your friends grooving to some trendy music while enjoying a drink or two? Well, the scottish capital also houses a series of vibrant and lively bars and nightclubs which along with excellent ambience, also offers an amazing choice of drinks that one wishes to exploit. Here are a few student-friendly clubs and bars that will surely provide the students with an amazing weekend experience:

The Liquid Room

Located in Victoria Street, Edinburgh, The Liquid Room is one of the busiest clubs in Edinburgh, attracting a diverse crowd of funseekers. The venue is known to host some really popular artist of the music industry and the club also has one of the most impressive sound systems in the country.

4042

Located in Grindlay St, Edinburgh, 4042, along with hosting some really lively and spirited music scenes from different genres, also offers a wide variety of drinks in its menu. 4042 also houses a ping pong hall which makes it one of the most popular and visited clubs among the students.

Cabaret Voltaire

Situated in 36-38 Blair St, Edinburgh, Cabaret Voltaire is popular for being one of the best underground dance clubs in Edinburgh. With a friendly and lively atmosphere, string of popular DJs playing sets to packed dance floors, it has always been a popular venue with locals.

The Bongo Club

Based in 66 Cowgate, Edinburgh, the Bongo Club hosts a variety of gigs and music scenes of various music genres such as electronica, funk, soul, house, hip hop, trap and much more. Along with a vibrant ambience, the Bongo Club also offers a variety of poison to choose from and is certainly one of the best places to dance the night away.

ENTERTAINMENT

With striking castles, popular historic sites, monuments and a variety of entertainment options, the city of Edinburgh is widely known to attract a huge chunk of tourist population to the city every year. Some of the most well-known tourist sites and entertainment hub of the city includes:

Edinburgh Castle

The Edinburgh Castle is among one of the most popular tourist attractions that the city of Edinburgh has to offer. The most striking feature about this landmark is that it is located upon a massive rock which is part of an ancient extinct volcano. It is also known to have served as a prison around the 18th century.

Stand Comedy Club

The Stand Comedy Club, Edinburgh is one among the chain of three stand-up comedy venues that offers a number of stand-up comedy acts and performances. There are performances organised almost every night, with a special free lunchtime show organised only on Sundays.

The Royal Mile

The Royal Mile is among one of the most popular and the busiest streets, which forms the main thoroughfare of the Old Town of the city of Edinburgh. The Royal Mile is a historical and cultural playground begging to be explored and comprises of a number of entertainment options for students to enjoy ranging from shopping recklessly to tasting the wide variety of famous scottish whiskey.

Scott’s Monument

You can also climb up the 287 steps of Scott’s Monument to enjoy a stunning view of the entire city of Edinburgh from a gothic tower.