Lough Erne Resort is Top Rated 5-Star Wedding Venue in the UK

Lough Erne Resort has been hailed once again as the ideal destination for luxury weddings, following its recent retention as the ‘Top Rated 5-Star Wedding Venue in the UK 2019’ and ‘Top Rated Northern Ireland Wedding Venue 2019’ at the recent WeddingDates awards, after earning the former title in the 2018 awards.

The duo of accolades, earned on both regional and national levels, also add to the resort’s growing wedding awards, including ‘Overall Wedding Venue of the Year’ (NI Wedding Journal Reader Awards 2018) and ‘Hotel of the Year’ (Licensed and Catering News, 2017).

The resort’s five-star approach to every couple’s special day, ensures a truly unforgettable experience. Nestled within a 600-acre peninsula of the spectacular Fermanagh Lakelands Region, it’s not difficult to see why couples choose the multi-award-winning destination.

With a one-wedding policy and a reception space that can host up to 280 guests, intimacy and luxury runs through all moments of the big day within the refurbished Ross Suite, which overlooks the beautiful Castle Hume Lough.

Top Rated 5-Star Wedding Venue in the UK

Lough Erne Resort’s celebrated Head Chef Noel McMeel has also helped make the hotel an ideal destination for foodies looking for a hand-crafted wedding menu under The Catalina Restaurant’s 3 AA Rosettes.

Commenting on the double-award win, William Kirby, General Manager at the resort, said: “We at the resort are extremely proud of the recognition for our hard-working team who curate each couple’s dream wedding. From our team of dedicated wedding co-ordinators to Noel McMeel and his award-winning chefs, everyone here at Lough Erne Resort strives to deliver the highest standards for our happy couple and their guests.”

“Being recognised as an award-winning venue, both within Northern Ireland and the UK, against some severely strong competition is extremely rewarding. Plus, with the awards utilising real-life couple reviews to select the winning venues, we’re extremely pleased to know these awards reflect the satisfaction of past happy couples.”