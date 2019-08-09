McMeel to celebrate Irish Seafood at Catalina Restaurant

Irish seafood takes centre stage on the newly released Autumn menu from award-winning The Catalina Restaurant.

McMeel’s lauded seasonal menus for the Lough Erne Resort’s flagship restaurant have become synonymous with provenance; a celebration of Ireland’s best produce from Fermanagh’s famous pork, Armagh’s apples to the honey grown in the Executive Chef’s own garden.

All feature on the Autumn menu but it’s Ireland’s seafood delights that really stand out.

Starters include Keenan’s Irish Stout Cured Salmon, accompanied with fresh beetroot, spiced tomato geland Goatsbridge Trout Roeand a light yet luxurious Chicken & Lobster Ravioli, served with seared Prawns, in a Prawn & Coconut Bisque.

A seared Irish Fillet of Halibutshould attract the attention of fish lovers for the main course. The firm, sweet tasting fish is enhanced with a caramelised parsnip puree, baked Armagh apple, sour grape jus with dill infusion, indulgently topped with caviar.

Regulars to The Catalina will delight to see some of McMeel’s signature dishes feature on this season’s menu including theSmoked Lough Neagh Eel, Comber Potatoand Armagh Bramley Applestarter, Lisdergan Fillet of Beef with Crispy Beef Cheek, Roasted Onion, Whipped Potatoand Chive Puree, finished off with a red wine jus.

The Catalina Restaurant under Noel McMeel has 3 AA Rosettes and has also been named one of six amazing restaurants across Ireland.

For further information or reservations visit www.lougherneresort.com