Allstate Northern Ireland joins Give a Hand workshop

Two hundred senior leaders from Allstate Northern Ireland recently took part in the Give a Hand workshop, led by the mentalist and motivational speaker David Meade.

Participants built prosthetic hands for disabled individuals struggling with poverty in some of the most remote parts of the world.

The event, held in the ICC Conference Centre in Belfast, produced 50 prosthetic hands and was the final in a series of leadership and team building workshops organised by Allstate Northern Ireland throughout 2019.

Give a Hand workshop

The prosthetic hands are transforming the lives of recipients in Uganda, Cambodia, Vietnam and India, according to David Meade, who provided Allstate Northern Ireland with an insight into life without functioning hands.

Allstate Northern Ireland has firmly embedded corporate social responsibility into its culture and business practices. While driving innovative change in the technology sector, the company recognises the importance of being change catalysts across society.

Allstate Northern Ireland is one of the largest employers in Northern Ireland, with 2,400 employees in Belfast, Derry/Londonderry and Strabane.

John Healy, Managing Director and Vice President of Allstate Northern Ireland said: “Allstate Northern Ireland was honoured to extend its Good Hands promise to the Give a Hand workshop this holiday season.”

“Allstate is as passionate about serving customers as it is about having a positive impact in local communities all year round. We recognise the importance of socially responsible policies and providing our staff with the flexibility and resources to help those in need.”

David Meade, who led the Give a Hand workshop commented: “The mechanics of building these clinical prosthetic hands test critical business skills, including problem solving, teamwork, resilience and communication.”

“It was clear from this workshop that Allstate Northern Ireland have some of the brightest and best leaders working in the industry. The skills used throughout the workshop will ensure Allstate Northern Ireland remains one of the region’s most highly regarded employers.”