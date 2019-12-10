New Jet2.com Corfu route from Belfast International Airport

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has announced that it will be launching flights and holidays to Corfu (Greece) from Belfast International Airport for Summer 20.

From 1st July through to 30th September, the company will operate a weekly Wednesday service to the island in the Ionian Sea.

Announcement means that the leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist will operate to 25 summer destinations from Belfast International Airport, including four Greek destinations with Zante, Rhodes and Heraklion already on sale from the base for Summer 20.

The introduction of award-winning flights and holidays from Belfast International Airport gives customers in Northern Ireland access to secret coves, olive-strewn hills and bustling beach resorts in Corfu. It also means holidaymakers can access the resorts of Sidari, Kavos, Kassiopi, Corfu Town, Roda and Acharavi.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are extremely pleased to be strengthening our Greek programme for Summer 20 from Belfast International Airport, offering holidaymakers award winning flights and Real Package HolidaysTM to this beautiful island. Corfu is the ultimate Greek getaway, offering rugged mountains and picturesque seaside villages and we’re sure that the destination will prove popular with holidaymakers in Northern Ireland.”

Graham Keddie (Managing Director, Belfast International Airport) commented: “Belfast International Airport is delighted to see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continue to build its flying programme from Belfast International Airport for the Northern Ireland public, and increasing its number of routes on offer for Summer 20.”

For further information or to book, please visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.