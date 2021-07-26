Vote for your High Street Heroes as deadline approaches

There is just one week left to vote for Northern Ireland’s High Street Heroes, with Minister for the Economy Gordon Lyons MLA encouraging shoppers to choose their favourite independent retailers before the 31 July deadline.

After the toughest year in a generation for our local high streets, local shoppers have one final chance to name the local retailers they feel should be rewarded for their tireless service to their community.

Whether your High Street Hero is your favourite butcher, baker, or barista, the campaign is a celebration of the brilliant work of independent retailers and the pride they bring to local communities. Votes have been rolling in and the competition is fierce ahead of the voting deadline closing next week.

High Street Heroes NI is a joint campaign from Retail NI and the Irish News supported by Camelot and Translink. With thousands of votes cast already across Northern Ireland competition is tight as towns and villages vie for the overall titles.

Votes can be cast across 12 different categories with shoppers and customers asked to name their favourite convenience store, deli, butcher, off-license, or Covid-19 champion, among others.

Get involved today and give your local independent retailers the recognition they deserve by placing your vote at retailni.com/high-street-heroes

The High Street Heroes categories include:

Favourite retail outlet

Convenience Store

Off-Licence

Coffee Shop

Healthcare Retailer

Fashion Retailer

Butcher

Deli

Homeware Retailer

Overall Favourite High Street of the Year

Community COVID-19 Champion

Independent Retail Employee of the Year.

Minister for the Economy, Gordon Lyons MLA, said: “I am delighted to support the High Street Heroes initiative. Independent retailers are the backbone of village, town and city centres across Northern Ireland. They have played a very important role throughout the pandemic and that will only increase as the recovery accelerates. Shoppers enjoy the individual character, expertise and personal service delivered by independent retailers and this is the opportunity to vote for your favourites across the wide range of categories. So whether it is your favourite independent food store, clothing outlet or record shop, go ahead and vote for them as your High Street Heroes.”

Retail NI Chief Executive, Glyn Roberts, said: “With just days left to cast your vote, we would encourage the public to celebrate their favourite local independent retailer and vote for their High Street Heroes. Competition is strong among our 12 different categories, and it is fantastic to see so many turn out online to celebrate their towns and villages’ high streets. Get online now and vote for your High Street Hero today!”