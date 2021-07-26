4 Services to Use When Starting a Law Firm

Everyone finds themselves needing help navigating the complexities of the law once in a while, whether it’s requiring legal representation at court when dealing with a dispute or criminal charges or something as simple as purchasing a house. This is why if you are an experienced lawyer, setting up a private firm could be a wonderful business move for you, particularly if you feel like you’re not getting anywhere in your current place of work. If you’ve always wanted to be a business owner and are ready to take that next step in your legal career, here are four services you might want to use to help you get on your feet.

1. Marketing

If you want to attract new clients, you’ll need to promote your firm effectively. To make sure you’re getting the best results, you should set aside some money in your budget to hire a marketing agency to take care of this task for you. They will have better knowledge and resources on how to create an excellent campaign that is suitable for your brand and target demographic. Creating marketing strategies and implementing the campaigns can be very time-consuming, and as a lawyer and business owner, you’ll have enough on your plate already.

2. Transcription Services

If you have been working in law for years already, you’ll be familiar with the need to have certain documents and records transcribed to help you with your cases. You might want to use a service that you may have used in your previous firm, but it’s always worth taking the time to shop around to see if you can get the best price and service. If you’re working with foreign clients, you might also need things translated for you, so check if your transcription service also provides document translation services as well.

3. Recruitment Agency

You might have a team of lawyers already joining you at your new firm, but if not, you’ll need to find yourself some strong candidates to come and work with you. This will also include administrative staff and legal executives too. Use a recruitment agency that specialises in finding candidates for legal roles, as this will be the most effective way to find the right people for your team. The agency will also help you save time by going through CVs for you and short-listing the best candidates for you to interview.

4. Business Advisor

If you haven’t owned a business before, then it’s wise to use the services of a business advisor. While you might be confident in your knowledge of the law, the logistics of managing a successful business aren’t always easy to navigate or maintain, and this is where your business advisor will come in. They can help you to develop your business plan and highlight the areas that you might need to work on to help you make more profit. You might not need to use their services forever, but for the first year or two, you might find their advice invaluable.

If you’re a lawyer who is ready to start a private firm, consider the services listed above and make sure you factor them into your budget, as using them will help you manage your workload much easier.