As a start-up business, support from multiple sources is certainly welcome. From building, designing, operating and marketing your business, you’ll find a multitude of online tools and software at your fingertips, designed to make running your fledgling business as easy as possible, whilst prioritising your success and strengthening your financial foundations.

Managing your finances as a new business startup can feel like an overwhelming prospect, and failing to develop a strong understanding of and control over your bookkeeping responsibilities can quickly throw your business success off-kilter, something which is difficult to recover from within these early stages.

So we’ve gathered 5 financial tips for entrepreneurs. These tips have financial management, compliance, and the future success of your business in mind. Read on to find out more.

Understand The Change to VAT rules

Did you know that VAT rules are changing? Today, most businesses are required to submit their VAT returns digitally, using approved formats and via MTD software. By prioritising tax digital compliance with an MTD-approved accounting provider, you’ll remain compliant and confident that your business is in line with the latest legislation. Choosing a company like SAGE to handle these new VAT obligations means you and your business won’t be left behind – a critical element of any enterprise in its early stages.

Keep Track of All Your Spending

As a start-up, spending is a huge factor in the everyday. Whether you’re buying equipment, investing in software, tools, employees, paying designers and suppliers – the list is endless and it’s only going to get longer. Using accounting software can help you maintain control over your spending and ensure that you stay within budget. The first few months of your startup will be hectic, so consider investing in cloud-based options to take out the confusion.

Be Smart With Your Invoices

As an employee, getting paid on time is simply expected. But as the entrepreneur of a business, getting client payments on time can be make or break. By keeping on top of your payments, creating customised and accurate invoices, tracking them and chasing up clients who are late, will keep your cash flowing and your financial health in check.

Remember That Time Is Money

You’re a business owner, so every minute of your time is precious and incredibly valuable. Don’t waste valuable hours on meetings, spend your time wisely on building your client base, developing marketing strategies and so on. These early stages are critical, so create schedules and calendars reminding you to tackle those important – and profitable – tasks first.

Monitor Your Fiscal Health

Keeping track of your business finances will help you maintain a healthy cash flow, allow you to push for economic growth and meet your weekly, monthly or quarterly financial goals. Using cloud-based accounting software can help keep you compliant and fully aware of your financial situation helping you plan for today and for the future.

Final Thoughts…

As a startup, you’ll have multiple responsibilities to manage, but in the chaos, so ensure you’re prioritising your finances.