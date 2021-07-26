7 ways to strengthen our health and wellness

It’s easy to get confused when it comes to health and wellness. With qualified experts expressing different opinions, it can be challenging to figure out what you should be doing to ensure a healthy body and mind. Despite all the disagreements, many ways you can strengthen your health and wellness have been supported by research. Below, we look at 7 top tips to help improve your health and wellness.

Stay hydrated

It’s essential to stay hydrated throughout the day. The recommended daily allowance for adults is around 2-3 litres per day, but the overall amount depends on your size, age and how much exercise you do. Dehydration affects energy levels and brain function and is one of the leading causes of headaches, so it’s essential to drink water throughout the day to ensure our bodies function correctly.

Eat a balanced diet

We all know that the key to a healthy body is regular activity and a balanced diet, but the benefits of a balanced diet go beyond keeping obesity at bay. Eating a balanced diet can help reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, reduce your risk of diabetes and help improve your mental health. It’s essential to eat a healthy, balanced diet that incorporates plenty of vegetables, protein sources such as Biltong and healthy unsaturated fats such as Nuts and oily fish. Healthy snacks such as biltong are now available through regular monthly subscriptions to ensure you always eat a balanced and healthy diet.

Exercise

We all know there are health benefits to regular exercise, including reducing your risk of heart problems and diabetes. While the physical benefits associated with exercise are fantastic, did you know there are plenty of mental and emotional benefits to exercise too? Regular exercise has been proven to boost your mental health as it triggers endorphins, which are the brain’s ‘feel good’ receptors. Exercise has also been associated with improved sleep and an increase in focus too. The fantastic thing about exercise is that you don’t need a gym to get cracking – all you need is the outdoors, and you’re good to go! Walking can be just as beneficial as running, so give it a try!

Meditate

Meditation has tonnes of benefits; it can help you sleep better, reduce stress, increase focus, and even help you find balance in your life when things get a little too hectic. Understanding where to start can be a daunting task, but you will find that you’re less stressed by taking 10 minutes out of your day to clear your mind. Next time you’re feeling stressed, try a free guided meditation. There are plenty of guided meditations available online or to download as an app, and who knows, you may come back feeling relaxed, revitalised and stress-free!

Set screen time limits

We spend a lot of our days glued to our smartphones and laptops. After all, we use them for almost everything. But did you know that too much screen time can actually be detrimental to our health? While it may not seem like a cause for concern, sitting in front of a screen all day can lead to terrible headaches, eye complications and decreased mood. Not to mention the poor posture you can adopt if you don’t sit correctly. By setting a screen time limit each day or setting regular reminders for you to get up and exercise, you can improve your health and wellbeing instantly.

Minimise your sugar intake

Too much sugar can lead to weight gain and obesity, a risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. By minimising your sugar intake, you can help to reduce the amount you consume and avoid the risk of developing health complications. It’s easy to cut down your sugar intake – you could swap sugar in your tea and coffee for sweetener, replace sugary cereals with plain wholegrain cereals and swap out sugary drinks for their diet or zero sugar counterparts.

Final thoughts

A few simple lifestyle changes can go a long way toward improving your mental and physical health. If you’re trying to live a healthier life, don’t just focus on the foods you eat. Exercise, stay hydrated, limit screen time and meditate, too, as these have all been proven to reduce stress.