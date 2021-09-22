Ulster Bank launches new switch and stay offer rewarding customer loyalty

Ulster Bank is offering £150 to new and existing customers in Northern Ireland who switch and stay.

New to Ulster Bank customers can apply for an Ulster Select current account to avail of the offer, as can existing customers who can switch an account held elsewhere with another provider into their existing Ulster Select, Private, UFirst Gold or UFirst Private current account.

Ulster Bank’s Select account has no monthly fee and benefits from an easy-to-use mobile banking app. It also includes an arranged overdraft facility and offers customers multiple ways to pay, including Apple Pay, Google Pay™ and Contactless Visa Debit Card.

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, said: “We are welcoming new customers with our latest switcher offer which really encourages taking advantage of the account and also discovering further benefits such as our mobile banking app to help customers easily carry out your everyday banking needs.”

Switching bank accounts is simple and can be done through the Current Account Switch Service. Payments, such as Direct Debits and Standing Orders, are automatically transferred to the newly opened account within seven days.

An account can be opened online at ulsterbank.co.uk or by downloading the Ulster Bank mobile app.

The limited time offer runs until 18 November 2021. Terms and conditions apply.