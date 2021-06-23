Ulster Bank launches new 0% credit card

Ulster Bank is launching a new 0% purchase and balance transfer card. The new card will offer all accepted customers 0% on both purchases and balance transfers for 20 months from account opening.

The 0% card offers customers the flexibility of being able to use the card for both spending and also transferring a balance at 0%. Half of customers of surveyed by Ulster Bank’s parent bank NatWest said a combined 0% purchase and balance transfer card would help them spread the cost of one-off or regular purchases and allow them to manage their debt more easily.

The 0% promotional period of 20 months will not end early due to a missed payment and all accepted customers receive the same promotional duration of 20 months.

Ulster Bank is also providing a range of helpful tools which can be accessed through the bank’s award-winning mobile app. These include a spending budget feature which enables customers to set a spending limit and receive a notification when nearing their limit. Customers will also have the ability to regularly check their credit score free of charge.

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking at Ulster Bank said: “Helping our customers become more financially capable by enabling them to take action on their finances today and support their long-term plans is a real driving focus for us. Our new 0% card is designed to give our customers the opportunity and flexibility to enjoy doing the things they love whilst helping to spread the cost.”

A balance transfer will need to be completed in the first three months of account opening and a transfer fee of 1.99% applies.

Ulster Bank is also launching a new loan rate of 3.4% APR for loans of £7500-£19950.

Customers can apply in branch or online at www.ulsterbank.co.uk