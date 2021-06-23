Crime author James Murphy joins Belfast 247 presenting team

Author, James Murphy is joining the Belfast 247 radio presentation team with an exclusive two-hour slot each Wednesday evening with a show dedicated to the world of crime books and shows.

From 7-9pm James will talk to guest authors, review books, and host a guide to writing a crime novel.

Belfast 247 is the newest, and freshest, local radio station, and Robin Elliott of the station welcomed James to the presenter roster.

“James has a proven track record as a writer, and has shared his experience with others at a range of Crime Fiction Events and panels,” he said. James also has experience as a presenter with his podcast ‘A Life of Crime Writing with James Murphy’ regularly topping the Apple Podcasts charts in its category.“To have him bring his expertise and knowledge to the airwaves is a great coup for us and we can’t wait for you to hear what he has to say in the world of crime fiction.”

James will be joined on air with crime fiction junkie Deborah Smalls with news and reviews, bestselling author Sam Blake with a guide to writing and a guide to crime TV, streaming and podcasts with Kelly Creighton.

“I am really delighted to have the opportunity to bring the ever-popular genre of crime fiction to Belfast 247,” James said. “There are so many new and exciting authors out there, and with streaming and podcasting it is a boom time for new talent.

“We want to make the two hours your essential guide for fans, and to provide helpful advice on what to read and how to embark on writing your own crime novel.”

As well as the usual selection of Belfast 247 music James will also feature each week ‘Songs That Were Murdered’ featuring the worst cover versions of great songs.

Belfast 247 broadcasts online, via the downloadable app, and on smart speakers. Later this year it will be available on DAB radio.

James joins an experienced and fun line up of presenters including former CityBeat & Q Radio presenter Robin Elliott, as well as Kenny Tosh, Chris Hughes and Tina Calder.

“To launch a new radio station in the internet era is one that reflects the demand for people to be able to tune into something that is local to them,” Robin said. “We know that our listeners want to be able find a station that resonates with them, and James is a valuable addition for our audience.

“The app, and the online station, are part of making sure they can access Belfast 247 with ease, or even tell your Alexa or Google smart speaker to tune in,” he said. “It is also why we are finalising our DAB broadcast, so that in the near future you can listen when driving around the city.”

Tune in on belfast247radio.com