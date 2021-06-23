Boost is bringing BIG ENERGY to Belfast

Boost Drinks is bringing some BIG energy to the streets of Belfast this Saturday (26th June) to give Northern Ireland consumers the chance to have fun and win prizes with a summer Choose Now experience on the ground floor of CastleCourt shopping centre between 9am and 6pm.

Boost’s Choose Now campaign celebrates local go-getters who want to fulfil their passions and live their lives to the full and after a long period of lockdown restrictions, Boost believes that Belfast will be ready to live the Choose Now ethos and make some fun and exciting memories.

There will be lots of chances for people to take home great prizes and get a free can or bottle of their favourite Boost drink, explained Lucy Manby, Brand Manager, Boost Drinks.

“This is it Belfast – we’re bringing our Choose Now experience to CastleCourt where there will be games, laughs and even a GIF photobooth to capture the moment with friends and family.

“Shoppers will get to play a giant version of Plinko and if they win, they can choose from a range of prizes such as shopping vouchers, earphones, power banks, sunglasses, and so much more.

“We have the only GIF Photobooth Slider machine on the island of Ireland at the event giving shoppers the opportunity to create their very own GIF. Tell me that’s not the Boost everyone needs right now! Everyone who takes a GIF at the stand will receive it instantly via email and if they want to share on social media using #ChooseNowBelfast, they could bag themselves a £50 shopping voucher.

“We have even invited the Cool FM Cool crew to be master of ceremonies and they will be joining the fun at CastleCourt on Saturday 26th between 2pm and 6pm”, said Lucy.

Boost Drinks was established in 2001, launching in Northern Ireland in 2003 and now owns the province’s top selling soft drink within the local independent convenience channel*. Boost is available in various pack formats across seven core Energy flavours, Sport and Iced Coffee.