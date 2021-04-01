Translink marks 25th anniversary with green recovery commitment

Translink is marking its 25th anniversary this year, since it brought together Ulsterbus, NI Railways and Metro (then Citybus) under the one company in 1996.

There have been numerous highlights along the way: infrastructure developments including construction of many new facilities with the current Belfast Transport Hub a major flagship project now underway; the launch of new services such as the Enterprise cross-border train in 1997, Metro in 2004 and Glider rapid transport in 2018; and technological advances with a digital Journey Planner in 1999, the introduction of the ‘mLink’ mobile ticketing app in 2011 and the first off-vehicle ticketing system launched in 2018.

In more recent times, not only has Translink swiftly responded to the Covid-19 emergency, delivering essential services during lockdown, it’s also committed to building a better, more sustainable future.

Responding to the climate emergency with the launch of its Climate Positive Strategy and a commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2040, Translink is supporting a Green Recovery with the introduction of hydrogen fuel cell buses in 2020 a key part of this vision.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, said: “Translink has kept Northern Ireland moving and made the region a more connected, greener and healthier place for everyone over the past 25 years. We’ve enjoyed huge achievements attracting record-breaking passenger numbers before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s our employees who make the difference; they continuously strive to improve our service, delivering the highest standards in safety, comfort, convenience in the cleanest, greenest way possible, to build a more sustainable future for generations to come.

“As one of NI’s largest businesses, we’ve worked with many stakeholders, suppliers and partners over the years to deliver major projects and grow public transport. I’d like to thank everyone for their support and efforts to make the bus and train your first choice for travel.

“Looking ahead, there’s real opportunity to build back better with many exciting transport and technology advancements planned so we look forward to more successful collaborations to make this a region renowned for sustainable transport,” said Chris.

For more details on Translink’s Silver Anniversary follow the conversation online @Translink_NI #Translink25.