Two of Northern Ireland’s most iconic treasures, everyone’s favourite crisps and snacks brand, Tayto, and the legendary Harland and Wolff, have today (1st April) renamed the famous cranes ‘Cheese & Onion’.

Mr Tayto himself said he was more than #TaytoHappy to see the transformation: “There’s nothing that says Tayto Cheese & Onion quite as brightly as the new C&O cranes in Belfast, which can even be seen all the way from Tayto Castle in Tandragee on a clear, sunny day!”