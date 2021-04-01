New range of left-handed buns from Genesis

If you’re left-handed like Prince William, Bill Gates, Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey, then you already have something unique to celebrate and now Genesis Bakery has created new products for their Afters by Genesis range, called ‘Lefters by Genesis’ designed especially for left-handed people.

The new Lefters by Genesis range of delicious cupcakes, bundt cakes and sponges have all been specially developed and expertly decorated to exclusively suit anyone whose left is their dominant hand.

Mark Southgate, national sales manager at Genesis said; “We’re an innovative company and we are always seeking ways to make our products more interesting and niche. This new Lefters range will enable left-handed people to enjoy our delicacies safe in the knowledge that these cakes have been developed especially to appeal to the left.

“The bun cases are easier to peel off of the cupcakes and the wrappers and boxes are also more accessible. The buttercream toppings, icings and decorations are all on the left so that left-handed people will be able to eat them more easily. To be honest, I’m surprised we didn’t think of it sooner.

“We expect them to be really popular and in fact our new product development department is already looking at left-handed wheaten, soda and pancakes for next year.”

The company hopes that the new breads will be available in store by 1st April 2022.