CBD Muscle Rub: What is it, and What does it do?

Did you know that CBD creams and other cannabidiol products can help manage your pain? Several athletes and gym trainers swear by such products to get through their physically excruciating workdays. Studies have also proven that certain types of cannabidiol products can help in soothing aches and pains. The recent surge in the popularity of such products has left users with a ton of choices. Topical CBD products such as CBD creams are useful when combating muscle or joint pain. Are you still not unconvinced about the healing powers of CBD creams? If so, read on to understand more about CBD muscle rubs, what they do and how they help.

What is a CBD Cream or Muscle Balm?

A CBD muscle balm or muscle rub is any topical cream or oil that consumers can use to soothe aching and sore muscles. These may either be fragrant or fragrance-free and come in several different potencies. In most cases, such rubs feature additional ingredients, including essential oils, eucalyptus, arnica, peppermint and aloe vera. Since such products contain less than 0.3% THC, they do not leave the user feeling ‘high’ or intoxicated, making them safe for use. Such CBD balms are an excellent option for those who wish to avoid using THC. Let us now look at the benefits of CBD creams and how individuals can buy them.

Can a CBD Cream Help with Pain Relief?

Several studies have shown that CBD products have numerous pain-relieving abilities while also helping combat inflammation. Some research points to how products such as CBD creams and muscle rubs can help with the following sensations;

Arthritis-related pain and swelling Nerve pain and damage Reduction of sharp and intense pain sensations Jaw pain Palliative care

What to Consider When Buying a CBD Cream for Muscle Pain?

There are a lot of products out there that make several claims but offer little relief. Therefore, consumers must make sure they research the product before purchasing any CBD creams. Here’s a quick look at the various factors and criteria consumers need to consider before buying a CBD cream or muscle rub.

Made by a reputable company that has a trustworthy brand image Proof from third-party testing agencies regarding the quality of the product Documentation regarding ISO certification for product quality and safety Made using organic or natural hemp, free from harmful pesticides and chemicals Contains less than 0.3% THC as per a Certificate of Analysis Do not have any heavy metals, moulds or pesticides as per certified lab reports The potency of the product and overall quality of the ingredients used

Other indications of user trust and brand reputation include the following;

Whether the company supports all their health claims with research and studies Customer reviews and opinion Whether the company has run into trouble with the Food and Drug Administration in the past

Best CBD Creams in the Market

CBDistillery Warming CBD Cream : This broad-spectrum CBD cream does not contain any tetrahydrocannabinol, better known as THC. The cream comes with a potency of 300 mg in a 50ml container. Additionally, it contains camphor and plant extracts such as aloe vera, rosemary and honeysuckle. All of these provide additional benefits, such as a soothing warming sensation and moisture for the skin. This product is fragrant-free, making it an excellent option for those sensitive to smells. Aspen Green Cooling CBD Cream : If you have problems with creams that warm your skin, then this might be what you need. Made using organic menthol, full-spectrum, CBD and arnica extract, this cooling cream provides quick pain relief. The product is available in a 60ml container that has a potency of 1000 mg CBD. However, since the product uses full-spectrum CBD, it contains trace amounts of THC, which aids the entourage effect. Naternal Rescue CBD Cream: Naternal offers another full-spectrum CBD cream, but this one comes with added extracts and a pleasant scent. The product contains arnica, eucalyptus, camphor and menthol with CBD to prevent pain surges and flare-ups. This company is famous for creating products using hemp from North Carolina. They make use of an ethanol extraction method to preserve the medicinal and therapeutic terpenes in CBD. Medterra Isolate CBD Cream : If you want a CBD cream that uses isolates, this one is an excellent choice. The product comes in two potencies in a 482g container, with one offering 500 mg of CBD and the other 1000 mg. These products allow users to stay clear of THC while also receiving the benefits of arnica and menthol. CBDfx Anti-Inflammatory CBD Cream: Another broad-spectrum CBD option for consumers who wants to tackle inflammation is CBDfx’s cream. The product comes in a 50ml container that has a potency of either 500 or 1000mg CBD. The menthol in the cream helps provide a calming cooling effect. The anti-inflammatory properties of the cream are a result of white willow bark extracts and caffeine.

Using CBD Creams for Pain Relief

CBD creams are meant for topical application, meaning users can massage them onto the skin where they are experiencing pain. Users must focus on painful joints and gently massage the cream onto the skin for maximum relief. In case the cream contains additional extracts, it might produce either a warming or cooling sensation, which is normal. In case you are sensitive to such things, start with a small application to ensure they don’t bother you. You can also do a patch test by applying a little product to the inner part of your wrist. Wait for ten minutes to ensure your skin does not react badly to the cream and cause irritation.

Research shows that CBD creams and rubs are safe to use and reapply whenever needed. However, make sure that your product comes from a reputed manufacturer who provides updated Certificates of Analysis and test reports. Since such creams are meant only for external use, do not ingest them or apply them on sores, broken skin or open wounds. Some side-effects that users might feel when first using CBD-infused products include sleepiness, change in appetite and increase in focus. However, since topical creams do not enter the bloodstream directly, full-body effects are seldom witnessed.

Conclusion

While CBD might help with pain relief, users will have to sift through several products to find the one that suits their needs the best. It is highly advisable to go through third-party test reports before buying any CBD cream or muscle rub. Additionally, users might also have preferences regarding the CBD source used in making a product. While it might take a few trials to find the product that works best for you, we guarantee that the result is worth the effort.