Tracy celebrates 100th swim for St Vincent de Paul

Vincent’s Kircubbin shop manager Tracy Scott- Stewart celebrated her 100th open water swim at Cloughey Bay Beach by taking to the water with 35 friends and relatives and fundraising for St Vincent de Paul.

Now a weekly routine for Tracy, she began swimming in August of last year and admits that although she can see the sea from her home every day, it was only during lockdown that the appeal of the benefits of open water swimming really took hold.

“I must admit that being a lover of fashion, it was the thought of a new and exciting kit of swimsuit, wetsuit and fabulous pink embellished dry robe, that really encouraged me to take open water swimming seriously!”, says Tracy.

She added: “I had heard people talking about the benefits of swimming in the sea for a while and then one day I just decided to take the plunge to see what all the fuss was about for myself. I honestly absolutely love it now. Some days I only have time for a dip and dunk and on others I’ll swim lengths. I don’t like to be out of my depth but I swim all year round and can spend 20 minutes in the sea in summer. Lately it’s been more like 10 or 15 with the drop in temperatures but I feel so invigorated after that it’s definitely worth it.

“When my 100th swim was approaching I wanted to celebrate it in style and decided that I should use the opportunity to raise funds for St Vincent de Paul. I told a few friends and relatives that I was planning to go ‘Into the Sea for SVP’ and they were all keen to join me. In the end there were 35 of us including swimmers from Burr Point Buoys and even a mermaid! It was such a great experience for everyone and we think we’ll make it an annual event.”

Tracy raised £850 from her swim which has been distributed between local SVP Conferences for assisting vulnerable families. For help from SVP, please call 028 9035 1561.

If you would like to support SVP’s Winter Appeal for families faced with impossible choices of whether to heat the home, put food on the table or buy presents to place under the Christmas tree, please visit www.svpni.co.uk .

If you would like to consider volunteering at Vincent’s in Kircubbin, please contact Tracy on tel 028 4273 8075.