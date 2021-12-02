Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust Announce Free Online Webinars

Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust, in partnership with Ulster University, are delivering two free marketing and social media training sessions to local creatives, storytellers, and artisans next week as part of the EU funded Northword project.

Led by trainer and founder of Excalibur Press, Tina Calder the virtual training begins on Monday December 6 with the Supercharge Your Marketing By Creating Your Brand Story and will be followed by Everything You Need To Know About Social Media For Marketing Your Business on Thursday December 9 where Tina will guide attendees through all of the key infrastructures that make up their brand such as brand story, brand mission and brand social media content style.

Tiérna Mullan, the CCGHT Project Officer said: “The pandemic has highlighted the importance of digital platforms in supporting the creative industry, and the Northword project aims to further harness this potential.

“The wealth of creative talent in the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid & East Antrim Borough Council areas is phenomenal and through the two online training sessions we can support the creative industries in remote areas and enhance their online presence.”

Trainer Tina Calder has acquired a wealth of knowledge in 25 years working in local media having worked with a large number of thought leaders and business owners. Tina specialises in helping businesses transform and level up their marketing and communications efforts.

“I’m delighted to be working with Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust on this fantastic project to be able to support business in the creative sector in areas of their marketing such as brand storytelling and social media marketing” said Tina, adding: “Programmes like this that offer free training are absolutely vital in supporting our vibrant and exciting small businesses within the creative sector.”

CCGHT is a registered charity devoted to protecting and enhancing the unique heritage of the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and in collaboration with Ulster University, they are the lead facilitators of the Northword project in Northern Ireland.

Northword is a transnational project that seeks to use traditional storytelling to support creative industries in northern countries in remote areas and enhance the online presence of small businesses.

It also seeks to draw on and support long traditions of storytelling in northern locales and encourage communities to rediscover and celebrate local tales.

Both training sessions will be recorded and will include an interactive element such as a Q&A session and participant handouts.

To register for the events, go to https://ccght.org/events

For more information on the Northword project visit https://storytagging.interreg-npa.eu/ or https://northwordni.org/

Virtual Events

Supercharge Your Marketing By Creating Your Brand Story

Monday 6th December – 7pm – 9pm

To book go to https://bit.ly/3ders9a

Everything You Need To Know About Using Social Media To Market Your Business

Thursday 9th December – 10am – 12pm

To book go to https://bit.ly/31jl3Hq

About CCGHT

The Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) is a charity devoted to protecting and enhancing the unique heritage of the Causeway Coast and Glens area, including (but not limited to) the Binevenagh Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (Binevenagh AONB), Causeway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (Causeway Coast AONB), Antrim Coast and Glens Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (Antrim AONB) and the Giant’s Causeway and Causeway Coast World Heritage Site (Giant’s Causeway WHS).

About Northword

Northword is co-funded by the Northern Periphery and Arctic Programme of the European Union and draws on the experience and expertise of a range of international partners in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Russia, Sweden, and Finland.

The Northword project aims to use the power of storytelling to support creative industries in remote areas and enhance the online presence of small businesses. It also seeks to draw on and support long traditions of storytelling in northern locales and encourage communities to rediscover and celebrate local tales.

About Tina Calder

Northern Ireland’s Content Queen, Tina Calder is a journalist and commentator of 25 years, a publicist of 15 and a multi-platform media professional. The Belfast entrepreneur owns publicity management agency Excalibur Press based in the city’s Cathedral Quarter.

From travelling across the UK and Ireland as a showbiz reporter, publicist and tour manager to becoming an award winning business journalist, Tina uses her varied and colourful career experiences to deliver bespoke publicity and communications strategies.

To put it bluntly she’ll show you how to get stuff done!