Community Pharmacy driving Big Jab Weekend

Community pharmacies across Northern Ireland will be taking part in the Big Jab Weekend on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 December 2021.

Walk-in appointments will be available for the public at participating community pharmacies and pharmacy-led clinics to boost vaccine numbers.

First and second Covid-19 vaccines will be available as well as the booster jab.

Get vaccinated and boost your immunity is the message behind the weekend which sees many community pharmacies across Northern Ireland increasing their vaccination provision to help encourage uptake of COVID-19 primary and booster vaccines, for those who are eligible.

Belfast community pharmacist and Chair of Community Pharmacy NI, Peter Rice said: “The “Big Jab Weekend’ will see participating community pharmacies opening up more opportunities for people to get vaccinated either at their pharmacies, or pharmacy led walk-in clinics. The service is available for those who need their 1st or 2nd COVID-19 vaccine or if they are eligible for their booster jab. This is currently the 40 and over age group who received their 2nd dose at least six months ago and those aged 50 and above who received their 2nd dose at least three months ago. As there will be different levels of provision at each participating pharmacy, I would ask the public to link with their local community pharmacy’s social media channels for more information.

“To date 215,000 vaccines have been administered through the community pharmacy sector in Northern Ireland and the outstanding contribution of the profession in the vaccination programme has been widely recognised. The “Big Jab Weekend” will build on this, helping to get more people vaccinated ahead of a challenging winter period, providing greater protection for themselves, their loved ones and the wider community.