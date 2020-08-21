Tourism NI Board Visits Ulster Transport Museum Reopening

Tourism Northern Ireland’s Board meeting was hosted at Cultra Manor on Thursday, 20th August. Tourism NI Board Chairman Terence Brannigan, Board members and Chief Executive John McGrillen also visited the Ulster Transport Museum and spoke with staff on the day of its reopening to the public (20th August). Speaking with Colin Catney, Chief Operating Officer at National Museums NI, they discussed how the museums have adapted to the current situation and the measures they have put in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

During the board meeting at Cultra Manor, Tourism NI Board members discussed the scale of the challenges faced by the industry in Northern Ireland and actions to support the industry through the Covid-19 crisis. Speaking about the board meeting, Terence Brannigan, Chairman of Tourism Northern Ireland Board, said:

“We had a fantastic time meeting with the Ulster Transport Museum team as it reopened to the public. It was great to hear about plans for the redevelopment of their museums, as well as learn how they have adapted with safety as the top priority for visitors and staff. As our “Embrace a Giant Spirit” marketing campaign continues to roll out into the autumn, our message to the people in Northern Ireland has a strong emphasis on supporting local attractions and exploring what is on our doorstep.”

“It was great to all be safely together at Cultra Manor for our board meeting this month. The board meeting gave us the opportunity to discuss the challenges faced by the tourism industry, particularly local businesses. The Board also discussed the progress to date with the Northern Ireland Tourism Recovery Plan and future actions which will be required to help support our industry.”

Colin Catney, Chief Operating Officer at National Museums NI, commented: “We are delighted to reopen the Ulster Transport Museum. This means that all four of our museums are now open, are safe and ready to welcome visitors again. We’re very pleased to host the Tourism NI Board at our reopened museums, not only to show them the safety measures that we have been busy putting in place but also to tell them about our exciting plans for developing our museums into even better places to visit in the future.”

All four museums, the Ulster Folk Museum, Ulster Transport Museum, Ulster Museum and Ulster American Folk Park have been awarded the ‘We’re Good to Go’ mark, a UK-wide industry standard and consumer mark to provide reassurance to businesses, customers and communities that safe working guidelines in relation to Covid-19 have been adopted.

Visitors are asked to pre-book time slots to visit the four museums. The Ulster Folk Museum and Ulster Transport Museum will be open each week from Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

For more information on visiting the museums and to book a visit, go to NMNI.com.