Another Rung up the ‘ladder’ for Finnebrogue

An innovative approach to barbequing has resulted in another national supply deal between Downpatrick-based Finnebrogue Artisan and Asda – building on the success of the relationship which started in 2014.

The new contract will see Finnebrogue supply the retailer’s Extra Special BBQ Chilli Pork Sausage Ladder to 335 stores across the UK.

The highly novel concept, a first for the supermarket sector, combines three of the most popular pork sausage flavours, skewered or ‘laddered’ together, enabling it to be cooked on the BBQ and then divided into four individual slices.

Developed in direct response to growing demand for traditional BBQ alternatives, each sausage ladder contains three chilli inspired flavour combinations – Sweet Chilli, Three Chilli and Carolina Reaper Chilli (the hottest chilli pepper in the world).

Worth over £700k to Finnebrogue, the contract reflects the success of its working partnership with Asda and builds on a succession of national supply deals including 10 Extra Special Christmas lines, which the artisan food company delivered to almost 600 stores last December.

In January 2020, Finnebrogue’s investment in product development also saw the business secure a major deal to supply four new meat-free lines to Asda as part of the supermarket’s own-label plant-based range.

John Cowen, Snr National Account Manager for Finnebrogue said: “Our innovation-led approach keeps us at the forefront in terms of the creation of new lines, and this is reflected in the range and scope of products which we now supply to Asda. We continue to work closely with the team there, developing ranges – such as the sausage ladder – which meet consumer demand for quality, flavour and sustainability.”

Emma Swan, Asda Buying Manager Northern Ireland added: “It’s great to see how our partnership with Finnebrogue continues to grow – enabling us to respond to the ever-evolving needs of our customers across the UK and consolidating our ongoing commitment to NI’s agri-food sector.

“There has been a really positive response to our Extra Special BBQ Sausage Ladder which also speaks volumes for the place of innovation, quality and taste in food production today.”