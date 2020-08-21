Jet2 To Recommence Flights to Algarve

Following the eagerly awaited change in government advice regarding travel to Portugal, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has announced that it will resume its flights and holidays programme to Faro (Algarve) from 24th August.

The leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist will recommence flights and holidays to Faro, one of its most popular destinations with customers, from Monday. The sun-soaked Algarve has continued to experience strong demand from holidaymakers despite the government advice that has been in place.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will recommence operations to Faro with multiple weekly flights departing from all nine of its UK bases – Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

The reintroduction of Faro to the company’s programme means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate to two quarantine-free destinations in Portugal this summer. The company is already operating to Madeira (Funchal) from Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted, with the destination also proving very popular with holidaymakers who want to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and escape from the gloom.

The ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic means that the company has made some adjustments to its flying programme to Portugal, however customers can still enjoy plenty of choice and flexibility.

Where customers have been affected by any programme changes, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has been repeatedly recognised for looking after customers during the pandemic, offering the option to rebook with no admin fee, a Refund Credit Note or a full cash refund.

When booking a flight or holiday with Jet2.com or Jet2holidays, customers can experience all the award-winning benefits that they have come to know and love. Whether it is VIP customer service, friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection with the UK’s second largest tour operator, Jet2holidays, customers can be assured that they are in the very best hands with the Which? Recommended Provider.

As well as delivering an award-winning experience, including a full food and drink service onboard, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is using its industry-leading customer service to make everyone’s comfort, safety and well-being its number one priority.

From onboard cleaning, ensuring that in-resort care is in line with official Covid-19 guidelines, and ensuring everything is in place for a healthy and happy holiday, the company’s pledge to get customers back on holiday can be found at: https://www.jet2holidays.com/safe-travel and https://www.jet2.com/flights/safe-travel

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We welcome this change in government advice which means that customers can once again look forward to enjoying their well-deserved holidays in the stunning Algarve region. With flights and holidays operating to Faro, in addition to Madeira, we are thrilled to be offering customers two fantastic options in Portugal when they’re looking to book their well-deserved holiday away from the gloom.”

“Despite the government advice that has been in place, the demand for flights and holidays to Portugal has remained strong, so we are looking forward to resuming our operations to Faro in addition to Madeira. With a fantastic choice of flights and holidays, not to mention fantastic deals and free child places available, there’s plenty of choice and value for those looking to get away for a much-needed break in the Portuguese sunshine this summer.”

“We have been busy looking after customers and independent travel agents during these uncertain times. As a result of this, customers know they can trust us deliver and that’s our absolute focus for everyone travelling with us – delivering our award-winning customer service and package holidays you can trust.”

Claudia Miguel, UK Director, Turismo de Portugal, said: “As a valued partner, we are delighted that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is recommencing flights and holidays to Faro in addition to Madeira. We have consistently maintained our unwavering confidence in the safety of Portugal, and we are delighted to have arrived at a decision which we feel far better reflects the reality of the situation in Portugal.”

