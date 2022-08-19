Tourism Bodies Welcomed by Local Industry

Tourism NI’s Chief Executive, John McGrillen and Tourism Ireland’s Director of Corporate Services, Policy and Northern Ireland, Shane Clarke, met with council officials and tourism industry representatives from the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area this week to discuss the expansion of businesses in the borough and the council’s plans to support tourism.

During their visit, they spoke with owners and staff from several businesses in the North Coast area including Kintra Boat Tours, Ballycastle Traditional Music Trail, The Elephant Rock Hotel, The Chocolate Manor, Ella Mor, Burrenmore Nest, Crindle Stables and Ballycastle Visitor Information Centre.

Their trip also included a site visit to Portaneevy Viewing Point and Magheracross Viewing Point, both of which opened last year.

Speaking after his visit, Mr McGrillen said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, and to all the local tourism representatives that I got to meet during my visit. We had a very full day visiting some of the new and exciting tourism businesses and developments across the Borough, starting out on a boat tour in Ballycastle and ending up on a farm at Binevenagh

“Having come through the challenges of the pandemic, the industry is facing a new set of challenges. The challenge for Northern Ireland as a tourism destination will be remaining competitive and continuing to be perceived as a value for money destination. However, I am confident that by working in collaboration with our council colleagues we can attract even more visitors to the region, boost visitor numbers and spend, and support long-term recovery of our industry.

“The council has done a great job in supporting the development of new tourism experiences across the borough and creating reasons for people to stay longer and spend more. The enthusiasm of everyone we met was really inspiring.”

Shane Clarke, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Corporate Services, Policy and Northern Ireland, added: “I was delighted to visit some of the exciting new experiences here on the Causeway Coast. This is a ‘must see’ area for overseas visitors to Northern Ireland, with attractions like the Giant’s Causeway, Dunluce Castle, Portstewart and, of course, Royal Portrush Golf Club. The Tourism Ireland teams around the world will be excited to learn about these new experiences, food choices and accommodation. These additions will enhance our tourism offering and help to attract more overseas visitors to Northern Ireland.

“As we prepare to welcome back The Open in 2025, Tourism Ireland will be pulling out all the stops to ensure that Northern Ireland and the Causeway Coast are front and centre in the minds of overseas golfers, and other potential visitors, when they are considering their next holiday destination.”

Peter Thompson, Head of Tourism & Recreation at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said: “Visit Causeway Coast & Glens was delighted to welcome John McGrillen and Shane Clarke to the area to showcase the significant investment in the destination over the past few years, by both the public and private sectors and public/private partnerships. The 2021 Market Led Experience programme, funded by Tourism NI, was crucial to the development of new product to assist and propel recovery in the local tourism sector following the effects of Covid-19. We are also grateful for the promotional opportunities in domestic and international markets presented by Tourism Northern Ireland and Tourism Ireland to bring these products in front of visitors and tourism trade buyers.”