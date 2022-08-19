Last chance to apply for James Brown & Sons Community Fund

Community groups are being urged to apply for James Brown & Sons Community Fund, which support charities and not-for-profit organisations with much-needed aid. The second round of a total of £20,000 funding is open until 25 August and focuses on programmes that benefit local communities in the heart of Belfast and the surrounding areas including Dundonald, Lisburn, South Belfast, Newtownabbey and Whiteabbey.

Speaking about the fund, James Brown said: “It has been a humbling experience for us to serve the people of greater Belfast for almost 120 years and while we have witnessed many bad times, there have been many good times too. We have made countless charitable donations over the years, but this is the first time that we, James Brown & Sons supported by Funeral Partners, have taken a formal approach to recognise the good causes in our area with the launch of the James Brown & Sons Community Fund.

“We have already had the privilege of awarding funding to groups in East Belfast, North Belfast and South Belfast and we are looking forward to extending this funding further.

“Whether you host a children’s after school club, you maintain a community garden, you support disadvantaged groups in your community, provide employment within the local area, or you campaign for social justice, we want to hear from you. No matter how small or large your community initiative is, I would encourage you to apply for the James Brown & Sons Community Fund as we want to connect and engage with projects in our local communities to help them develop and look to a brighter future.”

James Brown & Sons Community Fund

The deadline for applications to the second round of James Brown & Sons Community Fund is Thursday 25 August 2022 at 12 noon. Applicants must demonstrate how they improve the quality of life for local residents and the wider community. Projects applying for the fund should apply by email in no more than 500 words aligning to James Brown & Sons funding focus areas: Health, Education, Employment Opportunities and Poverty/Social Deprivation. Grants of between £300 and £1,500 are being awarded to a maximum of £6,666 in each funding cycle.