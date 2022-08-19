Shield Accident Management signs up Ethan McIlroy as new ambassador

Rising rugby star Ethan McIlroy (22) has been signed up by Shield Accident Management in a bid to drive awareness amongst young motorists in Northern Ireland.

The Ballynahinch-born rugby union professional was revealed today as Shield’s latest ambassador and will play an important role in educating young drivers about accident management and how to reduce stress should they be involved in one.

PSNI statistics* show that in 2020, 23% of all reported road collisions were attributed to drivers under the age of 25, so the selection of Ethan as a young ambassador was a conscious decision according to Stephen McCann of Shield Accident Management.

“We are honoured to welcome rugby star Ethan McIlroy as our new ambassador and the latest signing to the Shield Accident Management team,” said Stephen.

“Ethan is 22 years old, and we know that a lot of accidents unfortunately occur amongst younger, less experienced drivers, so with a rising young star like him as our new ambassador we hope to reassure people of his age that support is out there should they experience an accident.”

Ethan McIlroy

Ethan McIlroy added: “Being in a road accident is a very traumatic experience, especially for young motorists, so I am really delighted to be working with such a professional team of accident management specialists and helping to ease that stress and pain for anyone involved in a collision.

“Shield offers a fantastic one-stop service for people who’ve been in a vehicle accident, so all it takes is one phone call and the Shield experts will, at no financial cost to the driver, take over and steer you through everything that needs to be done – from vehicle recovery, storage and repair to organising a replacement vehicle, or the handling of all necessary insurance or legal affairs and medical assistance if required.

“I look forward to helping Shield Accident Management spread the word so keep an eye on their social media channels over the next few months for updates.

Shield Accident Management was founded to take away the stress and hassle associated with being involved in a road traffic collision with one single phone call.

For more information on the company’s range of services visit www.shieldaccidentmanagement.com or email [email protected].

*https://www.psni.police.uk/globalassets/inside-the-psni/our-statistics/road-traffic-collision-statistics/2020/2020-detailed-trends-report.pdf