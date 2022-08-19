Belfast Restaurant Week returns for 2022

Following a two year absence, Belfast Restaurant Week is returning to restaurants across the city centre this September with a menu to tempt every tastebud.

Promising to be the biggest event of its kind in the city, Belfast Restaurant Week is being supported by all the BIDs (Business Improvement Districts) across Belfast with Belfast One and Cathedral Quarter coming together again and being joined by Linen Quarter for the first time, to create a feast of activities between 19 and 25 September. The week long event will give restaurant goers a great opportunity to socialise and restaurants a platform for showcasing and shining a spotlight on chefs and menus that make dining out in Belfast an unrivalled experience.

Belfast Restaurant Week

Speaking about joining the initiative, Chris McCracken, Managing Director of Linen Quarter BID, said: “We want to celebrate the creativity of our city’s food and drink, and Belfast Restaurant Week is a great way for people to re-experience what is on offer at an affordable price. We are delighted to join with Belfast One and Cathedral Quarter to enhance this exciting initiative and support our hospitality industry when they need it most. We invite people into Belfast City Centre to sample the mouth-watering dishes on offer, at new restaurants and old favourites alike, and we hope you will come back hungry for more.”

Kathleen McBride, Managing Director of Belfast One, said: “Belfast Restaurant Week was previously a staple in the calendar of Belfast’s key events and we are confident we can recreate the atmosphere and buzz this initiative brought to the city centre again, especially now that Belfast One and Cathedral Quarter have been joined to support the initiative by Linen Quarter. People are energised by the opportunity to come out and taste their way around the city. What better way than to dine out with friends and family over special menus being offered all week long in some of the most exciting and award winning restaurants our city is proud to boast.”

Damien Corr, Business Improvement Manager of Cathedral Quarter, said: “There’s great anticipation for the return of Belfast Restaurant Week among restaurants located in the city’s Cathedral Quarter and we are proud to once again work with Belfast One to bring the vision for this initiative to life. Being joined by Linen Quarter means we can truly deliver the choice of all the restaurants from across the city to diners who wish to experience great tasting food with great value for money offerings city wide.”

As well as dishes priced from as little as £10 for lunch and £15 for dinner, there will be special offers throughout the week and the Big Belfast Brunch at the weekend. And also on Saturday and Sunday, St George’s Market will be the place to visit for cookery demonstrations by local chefs where visitors will be offered the opportunity to taste dishes directly from the demo oven.

Belfast Restaurant Week is organised and delivered by Belfast One, Cathedral Quarter and Linen Quarter BIDs across BT1 and BT2 and runs from 19 to 25 September. For participating restaurants and menus, please visit www.belfastrestaurantweek.org.

Follow Belfast Restaurant Week on social media and share your pictures with #BelfastRW22.

www.facebook.com/belfastrestaurantweek2022; www.instagram.com/belfastrestaurantweek22; www.twitter.com/BelfastRW22.

Ends