The Gallaher Trust supports Northern Regional College Students

Earlier this year, The Gallaher Trust, which aims to improve the lives of those living in the greater Ballymena area by developing skills, providing jobs and assisting disadvantaged adults, announced the formation of a Scholarship Scheme to support HE students at Northern Regional College.

As well as providing financial assistance of up to £2,500 per annum, students studying a Foundation Degree in the following subjects – FD Engineering, FD Business with Digital Technology, FD Computing and HND Creative Media – will be mentored by local employers to help improve their employability.

The first two Gallaher Trust Scholarship Scheme recipients are first year Foundation Degree students, James McIlfatrick and David McGaughey who are studying Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering and Computing respectively.

James is a former pupil of Dunclug College, Ballymena and, although he is only two months into the course, already he has developed new practical engineering skills and highly recommend the course.

“The practical aspect of the course really appealed to me,” said James. “I wanted to continue my education (after completing his A Levels) and felt the Foundation Degree at Northern Regional College would be a better pathway for me rather than going directly to university.

“The Foundation Degree is a two-year course, which will help me to progress to the second year of a degree in a related subject at university. Although I have only been studying for two months, I have already learnt new skills and I would recommend the Foundation Degree option and The Gallaher Trust’s Scholarship Scheme to other students.”

David said that the Gallaher Trust’s Scholarship Scheme had enabled him to learn something new, meet new people and grow in confidence.

“I wasn’t really interested in doing A Levels,” David recalled. “I just wanted to concentrate on computing and when I read about the Trust’s Scholarship Scheme, I decided to apply.

“I’m really enjoying learning about the different aspects of the IT industry and I’m getting a feel for what area I might like to work in in the future. I’m speaking up a lot more in class, showing others my point of view and becoming more independent.

“If anyone is thinking about applying for the Scholarship Scheme next year, I would simply say, just do it. The Scheme helps with job opportunities and allows participants to get a good start on whatever career path they want to go down while also helping with fees.”

Christine Brown, Vice Principal of Teaching and Learning at Northern Regional College commented: “We are delighted that Scholarship Scheme recipients, James and David, are enjoying their respective courses so far.

“We decided to partner with The Gallaher Trust over the summer to launch the Scholarship Scheme in a bid to help more young people in the Ballymena area to gain the skills and qualifications they need to build a successful career in their desired industry.

“I have no doubt that the Scheme will be invaluable to eligible students in terms of learning new skills, getting the opportunity to complete a third level qualification and securing a job in a sector they’re truly passionate about.”

Roy Douglas, a trustee of The Gallaher Trust’s Board added: “On behalf of the Trust, we are delighted to see James and David doing so well in their chosen subjects.

“At The Gallaher Trust, our mission is to create jobs, develop skills and provide assistance to those from a disadvantaged background and through the Scholarship Scheme, we’re ticking all of those boxes.

“We want to ensure that the Scholarship Scheme graduates have the opportunity to learn the skills and gain the qualifications they need to carve out a successful career. It’s our hope that the Scheme will serve to create a pool of well qualified and highly skilled young adults who will meet the needs of local employers.”

The Scholarship Scheme will support six Ballymena students, two per year for three years over a two-year specific subject course. Applications for September 2022’s Scholarship Scheme for eligible courses, will open in January 2022. For more information about the eligibility criteria and the courses available under the Scheme, visit: www.nrc.ac.uk.