A Guide To Creating a Strong Team Spirit in Your Workforce

Team morale is a vital part of any successful business organisation. Members of staff from different departments across all levels of your company will have to work with one another and collaborate daily. Creating a positive work culture is essential for all businesses in 2022. Read on to learn more in our guide on how to create a strong team spirit in your workforce.

Monitor the Wellbeing of Your Employees

We understand the importance of checking in on people to monitor their well-being and mental health. Modern businesses need to have management and HR mechanisms in place to monitor the well-being of their employees.

Sometimes people going through major issues and trauma in their private lives will bottle things up, and this can in some cases lead to breakdowns at work, meaning that a staff member may need to take some time off work. To prevent this from happening, your business should actively make an effort to check in on employees’ mental health and well-being.

For example, your business may decide to host 20-minute check-in sessions for remote staff with a qualified therapist for any staff who want extra support and somebody they can vent to and talk with about their personal issues.

Not taking your employees’ mental health and well-being seriously is also naïve in a business sense, as it often leads to staff taking paid leave where they are off work. Keep a good track of the well-being of your employees to keep the heartbeat of your company happy and productive.

Create a Positive Atmosphere in the Office Space

It is crucial that your employees should feel comfortable working in your company’s workspace. Here are a few suggestions on things you can do to try and produce a positive atmosphere in the office space:

Decorate the office space nicely. Why not put Canvas prints of the senior management team around the office to make the place seem personable and friendly? Alternatively, you may decide to put up images of stunning world destinations in the office to create a positive atmosphere. To get quality canvas prints for your company’s office, you may want to take a look at Photobox. Photobox’s canvas prints can be customised to create a unique atmosphere and immortalise a special memory for you and your staff.

Make the kitchen space a place where employees can comfortably eat their food and have a chat and catch up with one another.

Be positive and encourage employees to verbally praise one another when they are pleased with a colleague’s performance and attitude at work.

Make sure the bathrooms are clean, pleasant, and well maintained, as this can be a real bugbear for employees.

Make it clear to your staff that bullying in the workplace will definitely not be tolerated.

Allow your employees to wear casual clothes to the office on special occasions, for example, letting them wear jazzy Christmas jumpers on the last working day before the Christmas holidays.

Provide recycling bins and put up signage around the office to encourage your staff to recycle. You certainly do not want your office space to become cluttered with litter.

Make Sure Different Parts of the Team Communicate Well with One Another

All business organisations have a structure and a chain of command where certain staff members, such as CEOs, have more power and influence than others. However, employees in businesses from different departments and levels of the chain of command also need to communicate appropriately to work collaboratively to complete projects at work.

Make sure it’s easy for colleagues to communicate with one another at work. Perhaps provide staff with a company phone, a headset to wear at work, a company email account with important staff members they may need to communicate with in their email contacts.

Successful businesses need to operate much like well-oiled machines, so all employees have to communicate well with one another and contribute to doing their bit for the company. A business is nothing without the valuable contributions from its employees.

Resolve Any Disagreements or Differences Between Employees

Inevitably, people have disagreements at work from time to time. However, you must work hard as a business to resolve disputes between your employees civilly and amicably. Conflict between employees in the workplace can be a recipe for disaster if it is left to fester, and it can have a wholly negative effect on your company culture. Employees should certainly never dread coming into work.

Here are a few practical ideas for ways you can resolve disagreements between your employees:

Bring the parties involved in the disagreement into an in-person meeting with a manager, someone working in HR, or a senior member of staff and try and allow them to talk to one another in a calm way face-to-face to address the issues.

Physically separate them, so they are no longer so near to one another, for example by moving a member of staff’s desk to somewhere else in the office space.

Give them a deadline for a date when they must have communicated to sort out and settle their disputes and disagreements with each other.

Do Your Best to Retain Staff and Keep Staff Turnover Low

Having a high staff turnover is a negative thing that should worry any business owner. Staff cannot properly settle into the organisation and create bonds with their colleagues when staff members are constantly being hired and fired left, right, and centre every week. Continuity is a crucial aspect of successful businesses as it enables them to run smoothly. If employees are continually deciding to leave your company, it is probably a sign you are not doing something right.

Salary bonuses, career progression, work socials, a positive company culture, a friendly atmosphere where staff get along well are some things that may mean businesses are able to retain staff and keep staff turnover at a low rate.

Of course, sometimes it’s a good idea to get some fresh faces in your business and recruit new staff members. But high staff turnover levels can be highly disruptive and chaotic.

Reward Impressive Staff-Performance and Outstanding Results

Excellent staff performance, which allows your business to increase its profits, must be rewarded. Incentives for high productivity levels and impressive staff performance may include salary bonuses, giving employees extra days paid holiday and providing promotion opportunities within the organisation, e.g., rewarding a staff member by promoting them to a managerial position.

Work Hard to Create a Positive, Healthy Company Culture

You should clearly outline your company values and culture on your company website, in advertisements, documents such as booklets and leaflets on your products and services and so on.

Creating a positive company culture and a happy workplace environment is not something that happens overnight or by coincidence; it’s something modern businesses have to work hard at. Business owners, members of senior management, and the HR departments have to cooperate with all staff members in the company to create a positive company culture. Having a positive company culture will mean that your employees should positively recommend the benefits of working for your organisation to their family and friends.

Team-morale is essential for allowing any business to operate efficiently and enjoy success in 2022. Your workforce should feel happy about coming into work and feel like it’s a positive place to work. Your employees must know that should they ever have any concerns or problems at work, and your business will be there to listen to their feedback and criticisms and act accordingly to improve the situation in any way possible.