6 Tips for Creating The Perfect Online Dating Profile

Creating a dating profile is usually pretty straightforward, but you don’t want just to pick a bunch of pictures and write, “I like long walks on the beach.”

Online dating can be completely overwhelming. Everyone has different preferences when it comes to what they are looking for in someone else. Some people want to find their soulmate, while others are just happy with casual dates or hitting it off as friends first. But for those who do hope to meet The One (or at least someone who could one day become The One), creating the perfect online dating profile can make all the difference.

So whether you’re hoping to find love through your computer or looking for fun dates through online dating, here’s how to create and maintain the perfect online dating profile.

Fun Dating Facts

The average person spends 12 minutes and 55 seconds on a first date.

Women spend an average of $38 on a first date, compared to men who spend $60. Nearly 60% of online daters have gone out with someone they met off the Internet, and 52% said it actually led to a lasting relationship.

Slightly more women (4%) than men (2%) send the first message online.

While 71% of online daters find a profile picture to be very or extremely important, about half of users do not post one.

About two-thirds of online daters say they would wait three to seven days before asking someone out in real life (compared with the 21% who answered “no” and 27% who said “yes”).

Despite that, 12% of online daters said they had asked out someone the same day they met via online dating.

About half of users are open to dating people of different races or ethnicity compared with about two-thirds who are not. Only 7% say they’d be surprised if a partner had children from a previous relationship.

A Pew surve y found that more than 40% of online daters have ended a relationship because they lied about something on their profile or resume, and 96% have gone on a date with someone who seemed too good to be true.

According to research sponsored by Match.com, about 9 in 10 singles said it is essential for them to make new friends through an online dating site, according to a study sponsored by Match.com.

Keep your Profile Short & Sweet

People often think they can just include as much information about themselves as possible, but it’s important not to overload potential matches with too much info upfront. Think of your “About me” section like an elevator pitch – you want it to be long enough for people to get an excellent idea of who you are but short enough for them to actually read all the way through it without getting bored or overwhelmed.

Be honest (But not too honest)

For the most part, users tend to leave out any potentially deal-breaking details when creating their dating profiles (like that nervous habit or that they’re unemployed), so don’t feel like you have to include something that might come back to bite you down the line. However, there are certain things that it is better to include (like your political views or an STD) because if someone is genuinely interested in getting to know you, they’ll be open-minded enough to accept some of your flaws along with your good qualities.

Your Profile Photos Matter More Than You Think

The pictures you post of yourself online can make or break your dating profile. People who are looking for love online want someone attractive and exciting, but also friendly and approachable. So it’s essential to take advantage of all six photos, so potential matches can get an excellent snapshot of what you’re about while avoiding any that may accurately reflect who you really are.

Keep Your Profile Current

If you haven’t logged on to your online dating account in the past few months, it’s probably time for a refresher. Even if you are still looking for love, there is no reason for potential matches to have out-of-date information about who you are and what type of person you’re seeking. If someone goes through all that trouble to view your profile, they deserve to see it at its best!

Take Advantage of Your Profile’s Special Features

Every site has different functions available to its users – some have chat rooms where members can message each other. In contrast, others allow users the option of blocking other people contacting them. Make sure to take a look at everything your site has to offer, so you can take full advantage of all the different ways you have to interact with people who have similar interests to you.

Most Importantly… Be Yourself!

Chances are there is someone out there looking for someone exactly like you, but they won’t be able to recognize it if they don’t see your real self-upfront. So, when creating your dating profile, think about what makes you unique (besides the fact that everyone says “don’t use online dating sites!”). Then, include some photos that show off who you really are and create an honest representation of what type of person you’re looking for in return. And then… wait for Mr. or Ms. Right to come along!

Conclusion

So, whether you’re setting up a London Sugar Baby profile or your Match.com account, it’s essential to put yourself out there with the best online dating profile you can make.