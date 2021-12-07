Walkie Talkies in Retail

Walkie-talkies are incredibly useful tools to have at your disposal, particularly in retail settings where communication is becoming increasingly important in customer-facing roles, and customer satisfaction remains paramount to employee retention.

Any successful retail store will tell you that organisation and communication are two of the most important aspects on which to focus. Walkie talkies aid with both of these areas, allowing for much better store and employee efficiency and increased customer satisfaction. Additionally, you will benefit from much better communication between your floor staff and the stock room. All members of your retail store will benefit from the adoption of walkie talkies, and the increase in efficiency will be evident from the start. Radio Solutions offer fantastic packages for our retail customers and providing radio solutions for multiple stores is no problem for us as they have supplied many retailers across the country, from small independents to large multinationals. So, if you’ve got many stores to get radio solutions for, they’ve got you covered.

Walkie Talkies for Other Sectors

It’s not just retail stores that can benefit from walkie talkies. Warehouses, hotels, and hospitals have all adopted two-way radios into their day-to-day operations and enjoyed fantastic results. Warehouses, for example, often suffer from communication due to the sheer size of their working environment. Often, this means that it takes a long time to answer customer or client queries regarding stock, something solved by walkie talkies.

Hotels are another great example of the benefits of walkie talkies. Reception staff, housekeeping and maintenance teams work far better together when they have a reliable mode of communication to pass information freely. Whether this is checking rooms have been cleaned to reporting maintenance issues, a simple walkie talkie system improves everyone’s ability to do their job well.

Hospitals use walkie talkies for many of the same reasons that a hotel does, but there is also an emergency and safety aspect for hospital workers. Of course, healthcare relies on their nurses and doctors working quickly when a situation arises, something which is too important to rely on old-fashioned phone systems. Instead, walkie talkies can enable a direct line of communication throughout all the crucial staff in the hospital.

Licence Free Radios

The best walkie talkies for these types of scenarios are professional PMR446 licence free radios. There are some pretty specific features of Licence Free Professional radios that make them perfect for retail and other similar sectors. Firstly, they are lightweight and easy to carry on a belt buckle or pocket all day. Secondly, they recharge overnight between 8-12 hours, meaning that they are ready to go all day. They feature very strong and clear audio so that nothing will be lost in communication, and you can even plug in an earphone jack for a hands-free experience. Licence Free radios operate on PMR446 frequencies which means there is no licence requirement from Ofcom so they are ready to go straight from the box.

Motorola CLPe Radio

One of the most impressive Licence free professional radios on the market in recent years is the Motorola CLPe. Not only is this radio designed with retail stores in mind, but it’s perfect for anyone that would prefer to have their hands free while staying in communication. Instead of a typical radio handset, the CLPe uses an earphone and a small radio that clips easily onto a belt or waistband. This makes the CLPe one of the smallest, subtlest and most stylish looking radios available today, and its features are equally as impressive.

The radio has a typical range of 1.5km. * A 20-hour battery life, an oversize PTT (Push To Talk) button and is dust, water, shock and temperature resistant. The smart glow ring surrounding the PTT button offers information about the battery and channels, and status checks are easy to perform using this ring. There is an escalated function on the radio for urgent or emergency situations, and you can even control the radio with voice commands.

For less than £1,000 excl VAT, you can pick up the full six radio kits from Radio Solutions, and there are bigger or smaller bundles available for different requirements. They also offer demo Trials – If you would like to test these radios before purchase Radio Solutions have a number of demo units available with only a delivery and collection charge being applied. Check out the radios here.

*Dependent on the environment the radios are used in, you may see an increase or decrease in range.