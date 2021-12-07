Jet2.com Puts Ski Programme on Sale from Belfast International for Winter 22/23

Jet2.com has today launched a fantastic programme of ski flights to the Austrian Alps from Belfast International Airport, giving snow sports fans from Northern Ireland a piste of the action for Winter 22/23.

The leading leisure airline has put ski flights on sale for next winter to Salzburg, giving customers access to the very best snow spots in Europe. The weekly Saturday services provide skiers and snowboarders with fantastic flexibility.

Salzburg open up the best of the Austrian Alps and over 300 resorts including Kaprun, Mayrhofen and Obertauern to skiers.

In addition to this wide choice of destinations and flights, booking and travelling on ski flights with Jet2.com means that customers flying from Northern Ireland get to enjoy VIP customer service which has seen the UK’s third largest airline win numerous awards and accolades, as well as 10kg hand luggage and 22kg baggage* and 22kg ski carriage*.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers in Northern Ireland have been telling us how much they want to book their place on the slopes for next winter, so we have responded to that demand by putting a brilliant ski programme on sale for Winter 22/23 from Belfast International Airport. Salzburg is world famous and gives skiers and snowboarders access to some of the very best ski resorts in the world, never mind Europe. On top of that, we are giving snow sports fans flying from Northern Ireland the VIP customer service that sees us win award after award.”

Visit www.jet2.com/ski

*charges apply