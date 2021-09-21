Tesco NI will now stock extended range of Ballymaloe Foods products

Ballymaloe Foods is delighted to be bringing new products from its range to Tesco stores across Northern Ireland. From 20th September, consumers in Northern Ireland will be able to pick up a delicious jar of Ballymaloe Pickled Irish Beetroot. With this expansion to Northern Ireland, Ballymaloe Pickled Irish Beetroot is the only 100% Irish grown and produced beetroot that is available across the whole island of Ireland. 100% of the beetroot used in Ballymaloe Beetroot is planted, pickled and packed in East Cork and you can taste the difference in every dice or slice. The Beetroot is available in dices or slices and are a great accompaniment to salads, sandwiches and much more.

When the judges of the Great Taste Awards gave the product 2 stars out of a maximum of 3 they commented: “This is pure, beautiful beetroot, naturally sweet and packed with all the sweet earthiness we expected. The beetroot has retained its natural crunch. So clever – so well done.”

General Manager of Ballymaloe Foods, Maxine Hyde said: “We have strong ambitions to grow in Northern Ireland and there is so much love for the brand across the market. Our Original Relish product is extremely popular in Northern Ireland and we are so grateful that our brand is doing so well and hope that as we continue to grow we will be able to bring more and more of our range to consumers in Northern Ireland.”

Peter Rodgers , Business Manager, Valeo Foods Northern Ireland: “It has been fantastic to further develop our partnership with Ballymaloe Foods and Tesco Northern Ireland, with the listing of the award-winning and delicious Ballymaloe Beetroot products which we supply from our Lisburn warehouse “

Beetroot is surprisingly versatile and goes with a wide range of dishes. For recipe inspiration, go to www.ballymaloefoods.ie and search “Beetroot” or follow @ballymaloefoods on Facebook or Instagram.