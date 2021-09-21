Jet2.com and Jet2holidays data shows customer confidence at highest since onset of pandemic

Latest customer polling by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has shown that confidence about travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels following the easing of international travel restrictions for customers travelling from England last week.

When it comes to confidence about booking and travelling on holidays this summer and beyond, almost two-thirds (62%) of respondents say they feel confident – the highest level since early 2020. The same percentage say that they are eager to get away as soon as they can.

Just over one in five (22%) say they do not feel confident about travelling – the lowest that this figure has been since early 2020, and a sharp decline from recent weeks.

Jet2holidays, the UK’s leading tour operator to destinations in the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, together with leisure airline, Jet2.com conducts polling with hundreds of UK adults on a range of topics, including consumer confidence.

The data shows that confidence has remained consistent for the past few months, however the removal of costly PCR tests and the Traffic Light system has positively impacted confidence.

This has translated into customers flocking to book holidays. Data from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays shows bookings have climbed by more than 250% since the announcement, with Friday (17th September) the busiest day for bookings this year. The news that holidaymakers can once again travel to Turkey means bookings to the popular hotspot are up by more than 1,000% on the back of the announcement. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays restart operating to Antalya and Dalaman this Thursday (23rd September), meaning the company is operating to more than 40 destinations.

Commenting on the data Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Last week’s announcement is the news that customers have been waiting for. The removal of the Traffic Light system and costly testing burdens, alongside the reopening of key destinations such as Turkey, means that customers can really plan and look forward to their holidays. We knew that confidence and demand would bounce back very sharply once the onerous and unfair restrictions were removed, and our best day for sales this year shows that this is very much the case. It’s great to see happy holidaymakers planning and travelling on their flights and holidays once again, and our absolute focus is on making sure we give them the very best experience.”

