Dunadry Hotel receives AA Rosette for Mill Race Restaurant

Luxury four-star Dunadry Hotel And Gardens has been awarded the industry recognised AA Rosette for its Mill Race Restaurant, celebrating its culinary excellence.

The long-established Rosette scheme celebrates successful cooking at different levels across the UK, highlighting the quality cooking, high standards and use of quality ingredients.

Mill Race Restaurant

Despite a challenging year for the hospitality industry, the staff have been the driving force behind the recognition, and with a £500,000 investment in the hotel over the past year, the Dunadry team is looking ahead to a positive future with optimism.

Greg Ferguson Head Chef at the Mill Race Restaurant said: “It means so much that we received the AA Rosette. It cements that we have the knowledge and team to produce the best food and experience for our guests. As a team we respect each other, and the chefs all have their say on menu creation. Our ambition when we took over four years ago, was to bring the restaurant back to its glory days. We have created brand new menus, applied innovative methods and we source local produce and suppliers. This is what helps us excel.”

During lockdown, the McKeever Hotel Group that owns the Dunadry Hotel And Gardens, invested in developing the charming Secret Garden, perfect for weddings and special occasions, as well as upgrading the leisure and spa facilities including installing a brand-new sauna, treatment rooms and upgrading the gym facilities.

The hotel received its four-star status from the tourist board at the end of 2019, having invested £4 million when the McKeever Hotel Group took it over in 2017. Due to the lockdown, many guests are yet to experience the brand-new luxury upgrades and additions but are confident that people are ready to embrace and support hospitality once again.

Eddie McKeever, Operational Director of the McKeever Hotel Group said: “We are really proud of our team and what they have achieved in such a challenging time for hospitality. We are fortunate to have a passionate, dedicated and highly skilled team who set their sights on achieving the restaurant award, and this recognition is down to them. One Rosette is just the start, and we can’t wait to see where we will go to next!”

Dunadry Hotel And Gardens is well known for its tranquil location on the banks of Six Mile River, build on the site of an ancient fort.

The McKeever Group own five hotels in Northern and Southern Ireland including; Corrs Corner Hotel – Newtownabbey, Dunsilly Hotel – Antrim, the Adair Arms Hotel – Ballymena, Dillons Hotel – Letterkenny and the newest addition being Dunadry Hotel And Gardens – Antrim.