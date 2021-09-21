Centre for Cross Border Studies Brexit health check conference set to take place on Friday

The renowned Centre for Cross Border Studies will host its highly anticipated 22nd Annual Conference virtually this Friday.

The Conference will address the overarching theme; “Testing the health of conditions for post-Brexit cooperation: The evolving political and social contexts”. Key decision and policy-makers and leading civil society representatives from across the island of Ireland, Great Britain, Europe, and America will delve into the social and political implications for post-Brexit society.

Speakers at this year’s Centre for Cross Border Studies Conference include

Director of Public Policy at the Institute of Public Health Ireland, Dr Helen McAvoy.

Assistant Professor at the Trinity Centre for Global Health, Ann Nolan.

Director of the University of Liverpool’s Institute of Irish Studies, Professor Pete Shirlow.

Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon MLA.

Permanent Secretary of the Northern Ireland Office, Madeleine Alessandri.

US Consul General to Northern Ireland, Paul Narain.

Across three panels, speakers will explore pertinent issues in cross border infrastructure and healthcare. The first of which will address the evolving political context of Brexit, the second panel will discuss the social context of Brexit, and a third panel will measure the cross-border impacts of healthy cooperation across a range of sectors, part of a larger piece of work supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Reconciliation Fund.

Sponsorship opportunities for the Centre are also available, providing a range of benefits for organisations and individuals to enhance their own research and work.

Director of the Centre for Cross Border Studies, Dr Anthony Soares said: “The Annual Conference is an opportunity for policy-makers and decision-makers to discuss ideas and address pertinent issues on the island of Ireland, the UK, and the EU.

“Part of the process of influencing change involves discussion and debate on significant issues, such as healthcare, infrastructure, and education. At the Centre for Cross Border Studies, we encourage our stakeholders to discuss these issues and use their different outlooks to generate solutions.

“The Centre offers great opportunities for those looking to get involved in a wider conversation about the key issues impacting this region. We encourage anyone interested in taking part in this conversation to attend our Annual Conference to gain a deeper understanding of how the Centre facilitates these important discussions.”