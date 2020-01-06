Team Joe Barr reaching further with White’s Oats in 2020

White’s Oats, Northern Ireland’s award winning porridge and oat cereal brand, has announce its Title Sponsorship with Team Joe Barr for 2020.

Following a record breaking year in which 60-year-old World Ultra Cyclist Joe Barr was crowned winner of the 2019 World Cup for his age category (60-69); the World’s Ultra Cycling Association most prestigious award, Joe Barr will undertake his most ambitious season yet in 2020.

White’s Oats and Team Joe Barr will activate the sponsorship under a campaign message of ‘reaching further’ as together they endeavour to bring the world of endurance cycling to cyclists and non-cyclists and inspire others to reach further in their own everyday lines.

Joe will undertake five physically and mentally gruelling races on a global stage to compete for the most coveted title of all – ‘Overall World Cup Winner of Endurance Cycling. The year will also see Joe compete for an historic third ever win for Race around Ireland; a race local man Joe holds dear.

Danielle Mc Bride, brand manager of White’s Oats, says: “Joe and his team have had an amazing year, putting Irish cycling on the map globally and we were honoured to be a part of his journey in 2019. Team Joe Barr’s commitment to excellence, performance and success are values that White’s emulates- ourselves a local company passionate and dedicated to growing and milling award winning porridge oats of the highest quality and we couldn’t think of a better sponsorship partner for 2020.

‘’It’s set to be a thrilling year of performance cycling and as sponsor and Team Joe Barr nutrition partner we very much look forward to the challenge of keeping Joe fuelled with our range of porridge oats and oat cereals to reach further in 2020.’’

Jillian Mooney, Performance Nutritionist at Team Joe Barr adds: ‘’We are thrilled to have White’s Oats on board as Title Sponsor for what is sure to be Joe’s biggest undertaking to date. In order to achieve world class performance, building nutritional resilience is Key and for Team Joe Barr that means quality nutrition from natural real foods. White’s Oats has been producing multi-award winning porridge oats for over 178 years and is an excellent fit as a trusted and quality nutrition partner that will help Team Joe Barr go the distance.’’