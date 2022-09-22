Tax team grows at Belfast accountancy and advisory firm Baker Tilly Mooney Moore

Belfast accountancy and advisory practice Baker Tilly Mooney Moore has welcomed two new tax professionals to its growing team.

Julie Hamilton joins the firm as Tax Manager, while Lauren Patience takes on the role of Tax Technician.

With over 15 years’ experience, Julie joins with a background in mid-tier and Big 4 practices. Julie specialises in personal tax and will develop the company’s service in this area, particularly tax planning for high-net-worth individuals, sole traders, partnerships, and shareholders.

A qualified Chartered Tax Adviser, Julie also advises on cross border issues, capital gains tax and inheritance tax.

Lauren is a qualified Accounts and Tax Technician with experience in personal tax, corporate tax, and VAT compliance. Also a tax planning adviser for individuals and business, she joins the firm from a mid-tier practice.

The appointments come amid a period of sustained growth for the tax team and right across the company which specialises in Audit & Assurance, Business Services, Consulting, Taxation and Restructuring & Insolvency.

Baker Tilly Mooney Moore

Joining the team, new Tax Manager at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore Julie Hamilton said: “Today’s economic climate makes tax planning all the more critical as businesses and individuals face unprecedented financial challenges. They need reliable and informed advice now more than ever, and I am thrilled to continue this work as part of the dynamic Tax Department at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore. Looking ahead, I look forward to supporting the further growth of the firm.”

Tax Technician Lauren Patience said: “I am delighted to join the team at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore where I know I will have the opportunity to build on my experience and specialist areas. We are looking ahead to a busy few months within the company and I am excited to get my work underway. As external factors continue to change and evolve, we as tax advisers will continue to stay ahead of the developments that impact our clients.”

Head of Tax at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore Angela Keery added: “I am thrilled to welcome Julie and Lauren to the Tax Department. Both join the team with significant experience, and I can already see their impact on our work as a practice. It is certainly a busy time, yet if we are to support individuals and businesses through it, we need talented consultants within our team. Julie and Lauren are two excellent additions and I look forward to working with them in the months and years ahead.”