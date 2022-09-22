Foyle Port backing major cross-border conference

Foyle Port has been announced as the lead sponsor of a major cross-border conference which An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD will address later this month.

The Centre for Cross Border Studies’ Annual Conference will take place on 29 and 30 September at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk and focus on Commitment, Resilience and Perseverance: New challenges and approaches to cross-border cooperation, mobility, and relations, exploring important issues in cross-border cooperation across two days, bringing together government officials, policy experts and leaders in academia and civic society.

The Taoiseach will deliver a keynote speech on 29 September focused on the Government’s commitment to work with all communities on the island to build consensus around a shared future, underpinned by the Good Friday Agreement.

The British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, and civil rights activist Bernadette McAliskey will also address the conference.

Foyle Port is the marine gateway to the North West of Ireland, located at Lisahally terminal in Derry~Londonderry. Established as the Londonderry Port and Harbour Commissioners in 1854, the Port now handles approximately two million tonnes of cargo per annum, supporting over 1000 direct and indirect jobs. The Port facilitates crucial imports of essential agri-products, supporting approximately 20,000 farms, and has ambitious plans to exploit their proximity to industrial power, deep water and data connectivity to decarbonise towards a sustainable future.

Brian McGrath, Chief Executive, Foyle Port said: “Foyle Port is proud to be supporting this year’s Centre for Cross Border Studies’ Annual Conference, at a particularly crucial time for relations across these islands as we address the major fiscal and economic challenges ahead.

“As a major institution which thrives on all-island prosperity and a strong cross-border economy, Foyle Port has a strategic interest in maximising our strategic location to support regional economic growth.”

Dr Anthony Soares, Director of the Centre for Cross Border Studies, added: “A cornerstone of our political and social engagement is our Annual Conference that brings together influential individuals to discuss the need for cooperation based on mutual understanding. We are, therefore, thrilled to have the backing of Foyle Port as our lead sponsor.

“Foyle Port is a leading cross-border organisation which is deeply ingrained in the North West of our island. They provide a vital service for our businesses, workers, and households and maintain strong and positive relations with policy makers and key influencers across these islands. With relationships strained like never before, and with the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on the horizon, it has never been as important to renew relationships with a sense of energy and focus for all our people. Foyle Port sets the exemplar for cooperation and relationship building across the island of Ireland.”

For more information, please visit https://crossborder.ie/conferences/ccbs-23rd-annual-conference/