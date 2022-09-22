What Companies are in the US500?

The US500 is among the most important stock market indices in the world. The past few years have not been kind to the world’s economic markets. Brexit, which saw the UK pull out of the European Union, followed by the covid-19 pandemic had a major adverse effect on world markets.

Next, the war between Russia and Ukraine has further dented confidence. We want to take a look at the US500 or US500 forecast, what it means for the economy, and how we can expect performance to vary over the next few years.

What is the US500?

Also known as the Standard and Poor’s 500 (abbreviated to S&P) the US500 forecast is an index monitoring the top 500 performing companies in the US market. On September 13th, 2022, the US500 fell to its lowest mark in two years. This was influenced by a higher-than-expected interest rate of 8.3%.

The expected influence is that the Federal Reserve will instigate a rate hike at its forthcoming meeting. The US500 forecast is one of three benchmark indices for US companies, along with the smaller Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (comprised of 30 blue-chip US entities) and the NASDAQ Composite Index which is largely technology businesses.

Who are the main players in the US500? Let’s have a look at the top 10 performing companies that are in the market index.

Which Companies are in the US500?

It is notable that technology companies dominate the US500 forecast. For example, the top 5 performing brands are as follows:

Apple

Microsoft

Amazon

Tesla

Alphabet Inc A (the parent company of Google and subsidiaries.)

These are, of course, among the best-known brands in the world hence it is no surprise they dominate the market.

The next big names are as follows:

ExxonMobil Corp (oil and gas)

Berkshire Hathaway (holding company for Warren Buffet’s investments)

UnitedHealth Group (healthcare and insurance)

Johnson and Johnson (medical and pharmaceuticals, plus consumer goods)

It is helpful to know that the US500 forecast gives a heavier weighting to businesses that have a higher market capitalization. Hence, as at the end of August 2022, the IT sector had a weighting of 27.8%. Next in line are Healthcare with 14.1% and Financials with 11.4%.

How is the US500 Performing?

Measured in mid-September, the US500 forecast had lost 18.2% in the year to date. As the US500 is a broad selection of 500 businesses, this compares well with the tech-heavy NASDAQ which has lost 27%, while the Dow Jones has fallen by 15%.

These figures are representative of the economic situation worldwide. The overall feeling is that the US – like many countries – is due to enter a recession. This is as a result of the general turmoil of the last few years, and the many influences that are currently bearing down on the US economy. Indeed, it is currently forecast that there is a 25% chance the US will enter recession in the next year, up considerably from the July forecast of 17.6%.