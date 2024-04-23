Take a virtual tour of Comber County Down

There was an exciting milestone for Comber as an innovation showcasing local businesses, amenities, landmarks and attractions, went live to a global audience with the launch of the Comber Chamber of Commerce Virtual Town Tour.

Visitors can hover over the town’s rich tapestry and virtually stroll through the charming streets to get a taste of Comber’s unique offerings and warm hospitality.

By exploring Comber using this immersive digital experience, visitors can browse menus, make reservations, take a wander around a retail business or view locally made products and special offers from their phone, laptop or iPad.

Iris McBride, Chair of Comber Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is an exciting day for Comber Chamber of Commerce and for the residents and traders of Comber as we embrace this new marketing tool for showcasing our little County Down jewel to the rest of the world.

“In this digital age, an innovation like the Comber Virtual Town Tour is futureproofing a town which has been serving the local community for generations. By adapting to connect with a broader audience through their chosen device, we are ultimately assisting with supporting our local economy. Harnessing the power of technology is essential for businesses to grow and this tour provides another vehicle for those participating to attract new customers and drive footfall to their businesses.

“The beauty of the Town Tour is that people can choose to plot their visit to Comber before getting on the bus or getting in the car, as the platform provides a wealth of useful information for planning the perfect day or evening out in Comber.”

Ronnie McAleese MBE of Patch Dog Training, whose business features on the tour, said: “I believe this new virtual tour is a marvellous platform for promoting Comber. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the process of getting involved in the project to give potential visitors to Patch Dog Training and to Comber an insight into what’s in store for them simply from the click of a button.”

To take a virtual tour of Comber, please visit: www.lovelocalcomber.com and follow Love Local Comber on facebook at www.shoplocalcomber.com and on instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lovelocalcomber_/