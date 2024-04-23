Enjoy a Getaway with Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks and Jet2Villas

Jet2holidays is the UK’s leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands and provides great value package holidays you can trust to more than 600 resorts, all secured with a low £60pp booking deposit. Customers have a choice of thousands of 2-5-star hotels, with Jet2.com flights, an industry leading 22kg baggage allowance, 10kg hand luggage and airport transfers included.

European city breaks from £469 per person with Jet2CityBreaks

Jet2CityBreaks is Jet2holidays’ dedicated city breaks product launched in May 2015. Jet2CityBreaks provides Jet2.com flights and handpicked hotels in more than 30 of Europe’s most popular cities, all secured with a low £60pp booking deposit.

Spectacular villa stays from £389 per person with Jet2Villas

Jet2Villas is Jet2holidays’ dedicated villa holiday offering launched in May 2017. Jet2Villas offers the freedom of a villa holiday with the full package – a £60pp booking deposit, as well as 22kg baggage, 10kg hand luggage and great flight times with Jet2.com, as well as car hire included as standard.

Late deals from Belfast International Airport:

Jet2CityBreaks – Spain, Malaga, 3 star BH Atarazanas Malaga Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room only departing from Belfast International on 29th May.

Price: £469 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

**************************************************************************

Jet2holidays – Croatia, Dubrovnik Coast, 3 star Hotel Odisej, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on 3rd May.

Price: £619 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

**************************************************************************

Jet2holidays – Cyprus, Paphos, 3 star Tasmaria Aparthotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 29th May.

Price: £459 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

**************************************************************************

Jet2Villas – Cyprus, Paphos, Villa Korona, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 1st May.

Price: £389 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.