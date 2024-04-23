Henderson Group Invests in Young Enterprise NI

Henderson Group has announced a new partnership with Young Enterprise NI as an ESG Business Backer. Through this collaboration, Henderson Group will support Young Enterprise NI’s programmes with a donation aimed at empowering promising students across NI to develop their entrepreneurial skills.

Now more than ever, Family-owned Henderson Group which encompasses Wholesale, Retail, Foodservice and Property companies, recognise the need to be a positive force within our community and to invest in future leaders as young people in particular navigate an ever changing social and environmental landscape.

Henderson Group

Discussing the new partnership, Henderson Group Director Sam Davidson said:“ We consider it a privilege to enable the business leaders of tomorrow by supporting them to develop their skills today. Instilling confidence and pride in our young people to conduct business with integrity and ambition, we hope to build a prosperous future for everyone in Northern Ireland.”

As part of this partnership, Henderson Group have pledged to support the delivery of Young Enterprise NI entrepreneurial programmes with input across a varied range of their staff with skilled commercial and professional backgrounds.

Young Enterprise NI’s programmes equip 100,000 young people each year in schools across Northern Ireland with entrepreneurial and business skills. Henderson Group’s contribution will directly support these programmes, allowing Young Enterprise NI to continue providing crucial resources, workshops, and mentorship opportunities.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous support from Henderson Group,” said Carol Fitzsimons, MBE, Chief Executive of Young Enterprise NI. “Their contribution will be instrumental in allowing us to continue delivering our programmes to young people across Northern Ireland. Henderson Group’s commitment to investing in the future of business education aligns perfectly with our mission, and together we can empower the next generation of entrepreneurs to drive economic growth and prosperity in the NI.”

Henderson Group joins a growing list of organisations committed to supporting Young Enterprise NI’s mission of empowering young people to become the responsible business leaders of tomorrow.