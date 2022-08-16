Social media for your business with Eimear Gourley, the NI Property Girl 

The Good Foundations Event is back and this time it’s all about social media and what it can do for your business.

This isn’t a normal networking event. We’ll be getting some great advice from the NI Property Girl about what social media has done for her own brands, the highlights and the pitfalls to watch out for.

We’ll also be joined by guest speakers including Carla Brogan, social media manager at PropertyPal and Jane Roper from Behind the Ad – social media experts from Northern Ireland who have built fantastic brands all through the power of the keyboard.

So join us on board at Belfast Barge on Thursday 29th September from 6pm. Light food and drink will be provided.

6pm – 6.30pm: Doors open and welcome on board

6.30pm – 7.15pm: Eimear Gourley, main event part 1

7.15pm – 7.45pm: Break and networking

7.45pm – 8.30pm: Eimear Gourley, main event part 2

8.30pm – 9pm: Close, networking and drinks