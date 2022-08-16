A look at the early favourites for the St Leger

The St Leger is one of the most historic races, not just in Britain, but in the entire sport of horse racing. Inaugurated at Doncaster Racecourse in South Yorkshire way back in 1776, it is the oldest of the famed five British Classics — and the longest for that matter, contested over a long distance of one-mile and six furlongs (just short of two miles).

It also completes the final leg of the Triple Crown, following the 2,000 Guineas and the Derby, and the Fillies’ Triple Crown, which begins with the 1,000 Guineas and continues with the Oaks, but it’s incredibly rare for a horse to complete such a feat and there’s no one gunning for that immense achievement this year.

That doesn’t mean the 2022 renewal of the St Leger isn’t going to be a fantastic contest though — the early entries are proof of the pudding. So, with the race beginning to loom on the horizon, let’s take a look at some of the sports betting favourites for the September 10th contest.

New London

Any concerns surrounding New London’s true ability after the Charlie Appleby-trained horse finished over six lengths behind Aidan O’Brien’s Changingoftheguard in the Group 3 Chester Vase earlier this season have been quickly squashed, as the three-year-old has bounced back in style.

He was the heavy odds-on for that Chester contest, but the victories that have followed in a Handicap at Newmarket and the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood proved it was nothing more than a blip. He’s now the 3/1 favourite to win the Leger, but might need tested at a higher group level beforehand.

Westover

Westover is an interesting one, as his form on paper doesn’t make for the best of reading (1315). However, when you delve in to his race record a bit deeper, the son of Frankel’s form is better than it perhaps looks.

He won the Group 3 Derby Trail at Sandown and went on to finish a very respectable third in the premier Classic itself — just two-and-a-half lengths behind winner Desert Crown — and he bettered that later in June, winning the Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Fifth of six runners in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes last time out was disappointing though, so it’ll be intriguing to find out if the Juddmonte horse can return to winning ways before the St Leger.

Changingoftheguard

Moving on to the aforementioned Changingoftheguard, he too has had quite the season — making him a serious contender in what is looking to be a very exciting renewal of the St Leger.

That win over New London at Chester came after a victory in an Irish Racing Maiden on the all-weather at Dundalk, and while he could fare no better than a mediocre fifth in the Derby, the three-year-old returned to form last time out — winning the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot.

At odds of around 15/2, the O’Brien-trained horse could be the pick for most betting experts ahead of the St Leger.

Francesco Clemente

John and Thady Gosden’s hopes of finally winning their first Classic since announcing their intention to share their training license ahead of the beginning of last season appears to lie in the hoofs of Francesco Clemente.

The three-year-old has been lightly raced thus far in his career, with his two appearances as a two-year-old last year resulting in minor victories at Newmarket and Sandown, and he’s carried that winning form in to this season — landing a Handicap at Newmarket.

The product of Dubawi is yet to be tested at group level thus far and the fact he hasn’t competed any further than a mile and a quarter is another concern. But those doubts could be put to bed with a win in the Group 2 Great Voltiguer Stakes, raced over 1m4f, at York later this month. Might be worth adding that to your tracker.