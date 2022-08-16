Sweet success for second Lough Neagh Artisans Market

From honey to cookies and gluten free brownies to breads and cakes, there was sweet success at the second Lough Neagh Artisans Market, as more than 30 traders pitched up on the shores of Lough Neagh on Sunday.

Traders showcased local produce, arts and crafts from the shoreline of Lough Neagh and right across Northern Ireland and there was live music, product sampling and visitors took boat trips along the canal onto Lough Neagh and River Bann.

Lough Neagh Artisans Market

Eimear Kearney, Marketing Manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the second Lough Neagh Artisans Market was a success for everyone involved in bringing the market together. It was a privilege for Lough Neagh Partnership to facilitate the organisation of the market by the voluntary members of the Lough Neagh Artisans. And the Lock Keeper’s Cottage truly was the perfect setting for the market as families were able to enjoy a browse around the market combined with a walk or a boat trip along the canal. There was such a great variety of traders with lots of unique products available and it was lovely to see so many people out supporting local artisans.”

Una Johnston of Lock Keeper’s Cottage said: “Hosting the Lough Neagh Artisans Market absolutely fits the vision we at Tidal have for the cottage. We are proud that we can collaborate to create a hub and offer a space for the whole community to come together to sample what local producers have to offer while enjoying the beautiful scenery and relaxing at the cottage with a cup of coffee and a homemade traybake.”

If you would like further information about Lough Neagh Artisans, please visit: www.loughneaghartisans.com or follow Lough Neagh Artisans on facebook at www.facebook.com/loughneaghartisans and on instagram at www.instagram.com/loughneaghartisans.

If you would like further information about Lough Neagh Partnership, please visit: www.loughneaghpartnership.org or follow Lough Neagh Partnership on facebook at: www.facebook.com/loughneaghpartnership.