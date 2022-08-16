Cultivating community action with the Eden Project

Community-minded people across Northern Ireland, who want to make good happen where they live, are invited to apply for a special weekend at the famous Eden Project in Cornwall, to share inspiration and unpack ideas to adapt and implement with your own community.

Thanks to people who play the National Lottery, successful applicants will have accommodation and transport along with the weekend community camp costs all paid for. This camp is the beginning of a journey as part of a peer to peer network who share and support each other from various geographic areas of Northern Ireland and the UK.

Eden Project

Speaking about this opportunity, Grainne McCloskey, Eden Project Communities Scotland and Northern Ireland Regional Manager, said: “The Eden Project is the perfect place to converge to share ideas and inspire each other. This is a brilliant opportunity to reach out and make strong and useful connections you can go on to build on well beyond the long weekend. This is designed for people new to community action and who are unpaid in their activity they hope to implement. To apply you need to visit Eden Project Communities website – community camps.

“Eden Project Communities Network developer for Northern Ireland Kathy Black is assessing applications for these opportunities which are to be held at the award-winning Eden Project in Cornwall during September and then virtually in November.”

Twenty people from across Northern Ireland will be chosen for this year’s intake and they will have access to inspiring talks, workshops, engagement activities and story sharing with other community activists and organisers. These can have a life-changing impact on many.

To find out more visit https://www.edenprojectcommunities.com/