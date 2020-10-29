Sara Caithness achieves Chartered PR status

Rumour Mill Creative Communications is thrilled that Client Manager, Sara Caithness, has become Northern Ireland’s latest PR practitioner to achieve Chartered status from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations.

Sara successfully completed the latest Chartership Assessment Day hosted online and was rigorously assessed on her skills, knowledge and competencies in ethics, strategy and leadership by a team of expert assessors, led by Ben Verinder FCIPR, Dip CIPR, Found. Chart. PR.

Chartered Public Relations Practitioner status is a validation of skills, qualifications and experience. Under the CIPR’s Royal Charter, Chartered status gives practitioners the same standing as experienced professionals in other industries. This benchmark of professional excellence and integrity represents the highest standard of knowledge, expertise and ethical practice.

“I’m delighted to have been awarded Chartered Practitioner status. For me, it is formal recognition that I operate to the highest professional standards. It gives not only myself, but my clients confidence that I operate professionally, honestly and with integrity. To be one of the only three people to be chartered in Northern Ireland this year is something I am proud of and I hope it encourages others in the professional to consider it,” says Sara.

Speaking on the accreditation of Sara and six other practitioners from across the UK, CIPR President, Jenni Field Chart.PR, FCIPR says: “Chartered status demonstrates high levels of skill, knowledge and competence as well as high standards of practice and professionalism. In our fast-moving profession there is no better way to evidence this than through chartership which plays such an important part in our mission to advocate the role of public relations and build a resilient and respected profession.”

As well as reflecting Sara’s breadth of experience and academic achievements, Chartered status demonstrates her commitment to life-long learning. It shows that she keeps pace in a fast-moving profession, updating your knowledge and skills through CPD.

Rumour Mill Communications, Managing Director, Samantha Livingstone adds: “I am really pleased that Sara has achieved this level of recognition and is testament to the standard of consultancy she provides clients. At Rumour Mill, we place staff development and training at the forefront of our business strategy, forming one of our five pillars. We believe that learning is key to progression ensuring the service we provide clients is embracing new trends whilst based around strong foundations of experience.”

Sara becomes the 21st PR professional in Northern Ireland to be Chartered, joining her boss Samantha Livingstone and 379 others across the UK.