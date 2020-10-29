Beginner’s Guide To Instagram Automation

Remember the time when buying Instagram followers was a thing? And “faking” followers was, too? Well, you’ll discover that ever since Instagram did an algorithm overhaul, they’ve closed their doors to fake and/ or bot-followers. Today, gaining new ones is as tough as tough can get.

Here’s where Instagram automation makes its grand entrance. We specifically mean this as Instagram automation through Growth Service Providers.

Take a look at these need-to-know facts as you delve into this new era of social media automation for more followers and more likes, in the most legit means possible.

Instagram Automation: An Overview

To keep its definition short and sweet, Instagram automation is about utilising a third-party, and frequently, automated software to manage your IG account. Think of it as you employing a super-intelligent AI entity to take charge of the comings and goings of your account.

2 Main Categories

1. Front-Facing Interactions

The more popular term related to this is referred to as “Instagram bots”. The emergence of bots in eCommerce platforms proved itself a major hit-in-all-the-right-places. Thus, naturally, social media and other online channels jumped the bandwagon for these invisible task-makers and doers.

Having said that, what we want you to focus on is AI-run automation instead of mere bots that have limited capabilities in sifting through relevant information online.

Interactions that are tagged as “front-facing” are all about what goes on in the viewable portion of your account. We’re talking followers, likes, comments, the number of views, you name it.

Most of these interactions tend to be on what are seemingly spam-autopilots. Movement on your profile and pages are constant and ever-buzzing here and there, yet only because they’re spammy. Tons of them may not even be counted as genuine.

Still, that’s not to say it isn’t a useful tool. It is. You just need to scout for tools that don’t create spam. When has spam ever been a method of attracting real followers?

If you’ve come across such bots, it’ll be to your benefit to stay away from them. Instagram has become very proactive in shutting these down. A friendly reminder for you to pin and put to mind.

2. Backend Automation

Now, this is where analytics, reporting, performance, trends, etc. are monitored and very regularly updated real-time. Backend tools have the capability to learn about followers (existing or potential ones) and their online activity habits, improve brand awareness and brand visibility (whether that brand pertains to your business or to yourself), keeps tabs on local to global trends, the list obviously goes on.

At the same time, backend automation will aid you in measuring metrics for your social media strategy. Goals for Number of Likes adjacent to Number of Shares, Total Followers versus Net Followers, engagement and calls to action, traffic, and conversions to sales— all of these can be tracked through backend tools.

Our Take On Instagram Automation

There’s a thin line to tread here since Instagram’s Terms and Conditions state that account growth has to be authentic. There are tons of automation instruments they’ve already banned. Judging by their algorithm changes as of late, they want to be more vigilant in sifting through automation tools against authentic interactions.

Be that as it may, there are a number of approaches you can try out, as well as several you should avoid.

Head on to our post about the Benefits Of Hiring An Instagram Growth Service for a glimpse of how to go about bettering your account’s overall performance the right way.